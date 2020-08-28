Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland 21 - 28 August

  • 28 August 2020

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 21 - 28 August. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Horse Image copyright Alex Grant
Image caption Alex Grant, from Edinburgh, was amused by this horse at Ruthven Barracks, near Kingussie
Highland cow on a beach on North Uist Image copyright Ross Tetlow
Image caption Ross Tetlow's photograph of a Highland cow on a North Uist beach
Braemar Image copyright Diane Milne
Image caption Diane Milne was struck by the colours at Braemar
Paddling on Firth of Lorn Image copyright Tony Hammock
Image caption Sea kayaking on Firth of Lorn near the Garvellachs in a photograph from Tony Hammock
Struy Image copyright Mike Newbury
Image caption Sunrise from Struy over towards the Strathglass River in a photograph by Mike Newbury
Minke whale Image copyright Hector Mackenzie
Image caption Hector Mackenzie captured this image of a minke whale breaching while he was fishing for prawns between the isles of Rum and Eigg
Portpatrick Image copyright Alistair Young
Image caption Alistair Young sent in this image taken at Portpatrick in Dumfries and Galloway
Puffins Image copyright John MacEachen
Image caption A picture of some "socially distancing" puffins on the Isle of Mingulay says John MacEachen of his picture
Ullapool Image copyright Kate Franklin
Image caption Kate Franklin captured a dramatic sky over Ullapool
Loch Affric and Loch ma Stac near Corrimony Image copyright David Sykes
Image caption A scene from a visit David Skyes and Melinda Thurley made to Loch Affric and Loch ma Stac
Horses, Edinburgh Image copyright Ely Orr
Image caption Ely Orr photographed these "beautiful horses and stunning sky" in Edinburgh
Fraserburgh beach Image copyright Alana Willox
Image caption The rippling sands at Fraserburgh at sunset in this picture by Alana Willox
Squirrel with bird feeder Image copyright David Hatton
Image caption "Stop! Thief!" David Hatton provided the tongue-in-cheek caption for his photo of a squirrel taking a bird feeder in his garden in Saline, Fife
Wreck Image copyright Michael Dick
Image caption Michael Dick took this photograph at Corpach near Fort William
Southerness, Dumfries and Galloway Image copyright Colin Dorrance
Image caption The tide was roaring in and heavy showers were brewing out towards Robin Rigg wind farm in the Solway Firth, says Colin Dorrance, describing his image taken at Southerness
Swans Image copyright Andrew Haney
Image caption Andrew Haney's picture of swans on the Forth and Clyde canal near Kirkintilloch
Stag Image copyright Fin Robertson
Image caption Fin Robertson says he was eating lunch on a visit to Torridon when this stag appeared over a hillock. The stag had been busy rolling in peat and his antlers were covered in the soil
Red arrows Image copyright Graham Paton
Image caption Graham Paton's photograph of the most recent Red Arrows flyover of Edinburgh
Red deer hinds Image copyright Val Ross
Image caption Red deer hinds among the heather in the hills west of Beauly in a picture from Val Ross
Hammock Image copyright Victoria Banks
Image caption “Dad, are you sure it’s going to hold?” asked Victoria Banks in Aberdeen as Innes Murchie tried to set up a hammock between the washing poles in the garden. “It’s cast iron! Of course it’ll hold…”
Looking out over Solway Firth Image copyright James McLeod
Image caption James McLeod took his picture while on a walk with his daughter, Gemma and their dog Willow on Screel overlooking the Solway Firth
Balfron sunset Image copyright Phil Thompson
Image caption Phil Thompson's photo shows the view looking north towards Loch Lomond and the Trossachs from Balfron golf course at sunset
Dancer Image copyright Katrina McCracken
Image caption Katrina McCracken's dance student daughter Julia on Barassie beach, Troon
The Waverley Image copyright Craig Anderson
Image caption The 70-year-old paddle steamer the Waverley leaving Largs in a picture sent in by Craig Anderson
Suilven seat Image copyright Simon Carroll
Image caption Simon Carroll's son Matthew on Suilven Seat, bottom left, after climbing Suilven from Lochinver
Harris sunrise Image copyright Paul Gill
Image caption Paul Gill's photo was taken outside the back door of his home at Plockropool, Harris, as the sun was rising. He said: "We just kept saying 'wow'."
Trees Image copyright Shauna McColl
Image caption Shauna McColl, from Barrhead, sent in this picture taken near Glennifer Braes in Renfrewshire
Plockton Image copyright Findlay McPherson
Image caption Plockton looking fabulous in the sunshine, said Findlay McPherson, from Tornagrain, of his photograph
St Kilda Image copyright Willie MacGillivray
Image caption Willie MacGillivray's picture of Boreray in the St Kilda. This weekend marks the 90th anniversary of the evacuation of the archipelago off the Western Isles
Caol Image copyright Megan Kirkaldy
Image caption Megan Kirkaldy's photograph of reflections of Ben Nevis on a morning dog walk in Caol, Fort William
The Frandy Tree Image copyright Dave Cullen
Image caption Dave Cullen's image of The Frandy Tree at Glendevon
Scarecrow Image copyright Margaret Winton
Image caption Margaret Winton's picture shows one of the creations for the Scarecrow Trail in Kinghorn
North Berwick Image copyright Sammi Nanson
Image caption Sammi Nanson sent in this picture of her daughter Sadie during a visit to North Berwick beach
Jacobite Express Image copyright Rosemary Britain
Image caption Rosemary Britain, from Perth, took this phot of the Jacobite Express during a visit to Fort William
Sunset from Ardrossan Image copyright Carole Clark
Image caption Carole Clark's picture of a sunset from Ardrossan

