Image copyright Alex Grant Image caption Alex Grant, from Edinburgh, was amused by this horse at Ruthven Barracks, near Kingussie

Image copyright Ross Tetlow Image caption Ross Tetlow's photograph of a Highland cow on a North Uist beach

Image copyright Diane Milne Image caption Diane Milne was struck by the colours at Braemar

Image copyright Tony Hammock Image caption Sea kayaking on Firth of Lorn near the Garvellachs in a photograph from Tony Hammock

Image copyright Mike Newbury Image caption Sunrise from Struy over towards the Strathglass River in a photograph by Mike Newbury

Image copyright Hector Mackenzie Image caption Hector Mackenzie captured this image of a minke whale breaching while he was fishing for prawns between the isles of Rum and Eigg

Image copyright Alistair Young Image caption Alistair Young sent in this image taken at Portpatrick in Dumfries and Galloway

Image copyright John MacEachen Image caption A picture of some "socially distancing" puffins on the Isle of Mingulay says John MacEachen of his picture

Image copyright Kate Franklin Image caption Kate Franklin captured a dramatic sky over Ullapool

Image copyright David Sykes Image caption A scene from a visit David Skyes and Melinda Thurley made to Loch Affric and Loch ma Stac

Image copyright Ely Orr Image caption Ely Orr photographed these "beautiful horses and stunning sky" in Edinburgh

Image copyright Alana Willox Image caption The rippling sands at Fraserburgh at sunset in this picture by Alana Willox

Image copyright David Hatton Image caption "Stop! Thief!" David Hatton provided the tongue-in-cheek caption for his photo of a squirrel taking a bird feeder in his garden in Saline, Fife

Image copyright Michael Dick Image caption Michael Dick took this photograph at Corpach near Fort William

Image copyright Colin Dorrance Image caption The tide was roaring in and heavy showers were brewing out towards Robin Rigg wind farm in the Solway Firth, says Colin Dorrance, describing his image taken at Southerness

Image copyright Andrew Haney Image caption Andrew Haney's picture of swans on the Forth and Clyde canal near Kirkintilloch

Image copyright Fin Robertson Image caption Fin Robertson says he was eating lunch on a visit to Torridon when this stag appeared over a hillock. The stag had been busy rolling in peat and his antlers were covered in the soil

Image copyright Graham Paton Image caption Graham Paton's photograph of the most recent Red Arrows flyover of Edinburgh

Image copyright Val Ross Image caption Red deer hinds among the heather in the hills west of Beauly in a picture from Val Ross

Image copyright Victoria Banks Image caption “Dad, are you sure it’s going to hold?” asked Victoria Banks in Aberdeen as Innes Murchie tried to set up a hammock between the washing poles in the garden. “It’s cast iron! Of course it’ll hold…”

Image copyright James McLeod Image caption James McLeod took his picture while on a walk with his daughter, Gemma and their dog Willow on Screel overlooking the Solway Firth

Image copyright Phil Thompson Image caption Phil Thompson's photo shows the view looking north towards Loch Lomond and the Trossachs from Balfron golf course at sunset

Image copyright Katrina McCracken Image caption Katrina McCracken's dance student daughter Julia on Barassie beach, Troon

Image copyright Craig Anderson Image caption The 70-year-old paddle steamer the Waverley leaving Largs in a picture sent in by Craig Anderson

Image copyright Simon Carroll Image caption Simon Carroll's son Matthew on Suilven Seat, bottom left, after climbing Suilven from Lochinver

Image copyright Paul Gill Image caption Paul Gill's photo was taken outside the back door of his home at Plockropool, Harris, as the sun was rising. He said: "We just kept saying 'wow'."

Image copyright Shauna McColl Image caption Shauna McColl, from Barrhead, sent in this picture taken near Glennifer Braes in Renfrewshire

Image copyright Findlay McPherson Image caption Plockton looking fabulous in the sunshine, said Findlay McPherson, from Tornagrain, of his photograph

Image copyright Willie MacGillivray Image caption Willie MacGillivray's picture of Boreray in the St Kilda. This weekend marks the 90th anniversary of the evacuation of the archipelago off the Western Isles

Image copyright Megan Kirkaldy Image caption Megan Kirkaldy's photograph of reflections of Ben Nevis on a morning dog walk in Caol, Fort William

Image copyright Dave Cullen Image caption Dave Cullen's image of The Frandy Tree at Glendevon

Image copyright Margaret Winton Image caption Margaret Winton's picture shows one of the creations for the Scarecrow Trail in Kinghorn

Image copyright Sammi Nanson Image caption Sammi Nanson sent in this picture of her daughter Sadie during a visit to North Berwick beach

Image copyright Rosemary Britain Image caption Rosemary Britain, from Perth, took this phot of the Jacobite Express during a visit to Fort William

Image copyright Carole Clark Image caption Carole Clark's picture of a sunset from Ardrossan

