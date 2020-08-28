A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 21 - 28 August. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs

Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.
Alex Grant
Alex Grant, from Edinburgh, was amused by this horse at Ruthven Barracks, near Kingussie
Ross Tetlow
Ross Tetlow's photograph of a Highland cow on a North Uist beach
Diane Milne
Diane Milne was struck by the colours at Braemar
Tony Hammock
Sea kayaking on Firth of Lorn near the Garvellachs in a photograph from Tony Hammock
Mike Newbury
Sunrise from Struy over towards the Strathglass River in a photograph by Mike Newbury
Hector Mackenzie
Hector Mackenzie captured this image of a minke whale breaching while he was fishing for prawns between the isles of Rum and Eigg
Alistair Young
Alistair Young sent in this image taken at Portpatrick in Dumfries and Galloway
John MacEachen
A picture of some "socially distancing" puffins on the Isle of Mingulay says John MacEachen of his picture
Kate Franklin
Kate Franklin captured a dramatic sky over Ullapool
David Sykes
A scene from a visit David Skyes and Melinda Thurley made to Loch Affric and Loch ma Stac
Ely Orr
Ely Orr photographed these "beautiful horses and stunning sky" in Edinburgh
Alana Willox
The rippling sands at Fraserburgh at sunset in this picture by Alana Willox
David Hatton
"Stop! Thief!" David Hatton provided the tongue-in-cheek caption for his photo of a squirrel taking a bird feeder in his garden in Saline, Fife
Michael Dick
Michael Dick took this photograph at Corpach near Fort William
Colin Dorrance
The tide was roaring in and heavy showers were brewing out towards Robin Rigg wind farm in the Solway Firth, says Colin Dorrance, describing his image taken at Southerness
Andrew Haney
Andrew Haney's picture of swans on the Forth and Clyde canal near Kirkintilloch
Fin Robertson
Fin Robertson says he was eating lunch on a visit to Torridon when this stag appeared over a hillock. The stag had been busy rolling in peat and his antlers were covered in the soil
Graham Paton
Graham Paton's photograph of the most recent Red Arrows flyover of Edinburgh
Val Ross
Red deer hinds among the heather in the hills west of Beauly in a picture from Val Ross
Victoria Banks
“Dad, are you sure it’s going to hold?” asked Victoria Banks in Aberdeen as Innes Murchie tried to set up a hammock between the washing poles in the garden. “It’s cast iron! Of course it’ll hold…”
James McLeod
James McLeod took his picture while on a walk with his daughter, Gemma and their dog Willow on Screel overlooking the Solway Firth
Phil Thompson
Phil Thompson's photo shows the view looking north towards Loch Lomond and the Trossachs from Balfron golf course at sunset
Katrina McCracken
Katrina McCracken's dance student daughter Julia on Barassie beach, Troon
Craig Anderson
The 70-year-old paddle steamer the Waverley leaving Largs in a picture sent in by Craig Anderson
Simon Carroll
Simon Carroll's son Matthew on Suilven Seat, bottom left, after climbing Suilven from Lochinver
Paul Gill
Paul Gill's photo was taken outside the back door of his home at Plockropool, Harris, as the sun was rising. He said: "We just kept saying 'wow'."
Shauna McColl
Shauna McColl, from Barrhead, sent in this picture taken near Glennifer Braes in Renfrewshire
Findlay McPherson
Plockton looking fabulous in the sunshine, said Findlay McPherson, from Tornagrain, of his photograph
Willie MacGillivray
Willie MacGillivray's picture of Boreray in the St Kilda. This weekend marks the 90th anniversary of the evacuation of the archipelago off the Western Isles
Megan Kirkaldy
Megan Kirkaldy's photograph of reflections of Ben Nevis on a morning dog walk in Caol, Fort William
Dave Cullen
Dave Cullen's image of The Frandy Tree at Glendevon
Margaret Winton
Margaret Winton's picture shows one of the creations for the Scarecrow Trail in Kinghorn
Sammi Nanson
Sammi Nanson sent in this picture of her daughter Sadie during a visit to North Berwick beach
Rosemary Britain
Rosemary Britain, from Perth, took this phot of the Jacobite Express during a visit to Fort William
Carole Clark
Carole Clark's picture of a sunset from Ardrossan
