Scotland

Scotland's papers: Facemask fears and 'tsunami' of cancer deaths

  • 24 August 2020
Image caption The Scottish edition of The Times leads with concerns from dentists about being issued with facemasks that are years past their expiry dates. The Scottish government said any equipment issued that is passed its expiry date has been re-tested.
Image caption Concerns over plans to operate cancer surgery in Scotland at 60% of capacity over the next two years make the front page of The i.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail also carries the cancer surgery story, pointing out that it could have an impact on up to 10,000 patients over the next two years.
Image caption The Herald also splashes with the story, quoting a Scottish government report that most health boards will operate at 60% capacity for cancer surgery for the next two years "and perhaps longer" depending on the severity of future waves of coronavirus.
Image caption The Scotsman leads with the changes to coronavirus restrictions in Aberdeen where a five-mile restriction on non-essential travel and ban on indoor gatherings has been lifted.
Image caption More coronavirus cases in Tayside, including infections linked to two Dundee schools, make the front page of The Courier.
Image caption The Scottish edition of The Telegraph carries comments from the outgoing MSP Alex Neil about how the case for independence should be altered in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Image caption The National leads with details from a "leaked dossier" about the consequences of the latest Brexit talks collapsing.
Image caption The Daily Express front page reports on the BBC proms and says "it is claimed that" some of the singing sections might be dropped because of coronavirus restrictions.
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News features a campaign to save the famous Stand comedy club in the face of mounting losses.
Image caption The Evening Express reports how a 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of another man who was found seriously injured at a house in Aberdeen.
Image caption The Glasgow Times leads with a story about a man who "flew into a fit of rage" outside a flat in the city.
Image caption The Daily Star reveals that "pyscho" seagulls are causing problems for the new series of I'm a Celebrity. It says the programme will be held at a castle which is overrun with the birds.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites