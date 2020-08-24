Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Outdoor contact sports for adults can kick off again

People of all ages will be able to take part in organised outdoor contact sports as a number of further lockdown restrictions are lifted from Monday.

Bingo halls, amusement arcades, casinos, funfairs and snooker halls will also be allowed to reopen.

Live events such as concerts and comedy will be permitted outdoors, with physical distancing, enhanced hygiene and restricted audience numbers.

Driving lessons can also resume under the Scottish government rules.

All of the activities have been in lockdown since coronavirus measures were introduced in March.

Further restrictions are due to be lifted next Monday (31 August). They include the reopening of gyms, swimming pools and indoor sports courts.

However, people over the age of 12 will not be able to take part in contact sports indoors until 14 September.