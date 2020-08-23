Image copyright Getty Images

The number of coronavirus cases in Scotland has risen by 83 in the last 24 hours.

Official figures show that the biggest increase in cases by health board was 37 in NHS Tayside.

The new positive cases across Scotland represent 0.9% of newly-tested individuals. A total of 19,811 people have now tested positive for Covid-19.

No deaths linked to the virus were registered since Saturday so the total remains at 2,492.

Two people were in intensive care on Saturday night with confirmed Covid-19, while 245 people with positive tests were in hospital.

The latest rise in NHS Tayside figures comes after it was revealed the number of cases linked to a food processing plant in Coupar Angus has now reached 90.

A total of 79 employees at the 2 Sisters factory have tested positive, plus 11 of their contacts.

The next health board to register the largest 24-hour increase was Greater Glasgow and Clyde (+16), followed by Lothian (+11), Fife (+5), Lanarkshire and Ayrshire & Arran (both +4), Grampian (+3), and Forth Valley, Dumfries & Galloway and Borders (all +1).