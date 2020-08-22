Image copyright Getty Images

The number of coronavirus cases in Scotland has risen by 123 in the last 24 hours.

The figure represents 1.5% of newly-tested individuals. A total of 19,728 people have now tested positive for Covid-19.

No deaths linked to the virus were registered since Friday so the total remains at 2,492.

Two people were in intensive care with coronavirus on Friday, and 246 with positive tests were in hospital.

Official figures showed that the biggest increase in cases by health board was 78 in NHS Tayside.

The area covers the 2 Sisters food processing plant in Coupar Angus which, by Friday, had been linked to 68 positive cases.

More than 600 workers at the plant have now been tested for the virus.

Workers and those sharing a household with them, including children, have been told they must self-isolate until 31 August.

'Follow advice'

The plant was closed on Monday for two weeks while staff at the site were tested.

Nicola Sturgeon said the total increase of 123 positive cases was "of course a concern".

However, the first minister said the figure "needs some context".

Ms Sturgeon tweeted: "78 of them are in Tayside where we're dealing with an outbreak at the 2 Sisters food processing plant. Important that all workers and household contacts follow advice to isolate."

The next biggest 24-hour increase in positive tests by health board was Greater Glasgow and Clyde (+11), followed by Grampian and Lanarkshire (both +8) and Lothian (+6).

Figures for the week ending 22 August showed that of the 40,845 people newly tested, 439 cases proved to be positive.