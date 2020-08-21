Image caption Humza Yousaf said the emails threatened violence against him and his family

Police are investigating after Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said he received death threats after a right-wing video criticised hate crime legislation.

Mr Yousaf told the Daily Record he thought about quitting politics after receiving an email threatening violence towards him and his family.

However, he said he would not "hand victory" to those who perpetrated hate.

The threats followed a video posted on a far-right Canadian political commentary site.

It featured political activist Ezra Levant criticising Mr Yousaf over the planned legislation.

The Daily Record reported that the minister then received an email saying he and his family should be "firebombed" and he should be "butchered".

Mr Yousaf told the newspaper: "I can't really remember a time when there hasn't been racist abuse but, generally speaking, it has not been particularly violent or threatening.

"What is different about the recent emails is the clear depiction of violence towards myself and towards my family.

"I know 99% of the time, these are keyboard warriors but the concern is, could there be that 1% that actually are unhinged enough to act upon the threats that they make?"

'Putting family at potential risk'

He added: "For the first time, I had the fleeting thought 'I just don't know if doing the job I do is worth putting my family at potential risk'."

Mr Yousaf, who represents Glasgow Pollok, said the threats had shaken him "a fair bit", but added: "I fully intend to stand firm but it is the first time I've contemplated otherwise."

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police Scotland can confirm it has received a complaint of offensive communications and inquiries are ongoing."

Mr Levant told the newspaper: "Obviously I have nothing to do with any threats, real or imagined."

He said the video was "peaceful, journalistic criticism and that making a link between it and the threats would be "false".