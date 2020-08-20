Image copyright AFP

Police in Scotland will be given powers to break up and disperse house parties, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced.

The move comes amid concerns about links between large indoor gatherings and the spread of Covid-19 cases.

Ms Sturgeon said large house parties posed "a real and significant risk of causing clusters and outbreaks".

She said the new powers would be used as a "last resort" where there was a "flagrant" breach of the rules.

It is hoped that the new regulations will come into force on Friday 28 August.

Ms Sturgeon told the Scottish Parliament that house parties posed a "very significant transmission risk".

"If the virus is present at an event like that there is very high likelihood that people at the event get the virus," she said.

"That is why we advise strict limits on indoor gatherings."

No more than eight people from a maximum of three different households should be gathering indoors.

Clusters of cases in Glasgow and Lanarkshire, involving a number of school pupils, have been linked to house parties.

Ms Sturgeon also announced on Thursday that gyms, swimming pools and indoor sports courts will be able to reopen from 31 August - two weeks earlier than previously indicated.