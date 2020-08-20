Scotland

Coronavirus: Gyms and swimming pools to reopen on 31 August

  • 20 August 2020
Related Topics
Breaking News image

Gyms and swimming pools will be able to reopen from 31 August, Nicola Sturgeon has announced.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.

Related Topics