Scotland

Scotland's papers: fears over coronavirus lockdown measures

  • 20 August 2020
Image caption The economic impact of coronavirus on Scotland has made the front pages of many papers. The Scottish Daily Mail carries calls from business leaders to reopen non essential workplaces in order to boost footfall in city and town centres.
Image caption The Herald focuses on the economic fallout for Aberdeen after its localised lockdown was extended further following an outbreak of the virus.
Image caption Aberdeen's Evening Express has anger from business leaders and local councillors in the city about its lockdown being extended into a third week.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph focuses on Scotland's economy officially falling into recession and the fact the recovery is slower than elsewhere in the UK.
Image caption The Glasgow Times' splash is about an entire class of primary pupils and their teacher in the city being asked to self-isolate after a case of coronavirus.
Image caption The front page of the i reports the cost of most peak time train tickets in Scotland is set to increase by 1.6% from January next year.
Image caption A local take on the proposed rail fare hike is on the front page of The Courier which refers to commuters in Fife as "cash cows" for the rail network.
Image caption The Daily Express reports that EU negotiators "have threatened to curb British truckers' access to European roads", rejecting the request for the current rules to remain in place after Brexit as "fundamentally unbalanced".
Image caption The Daily Record carries details of a "murder threat" to a 26-year-old man days before he was shot dead in Blantyre, South Lanarkshire.
Image caption The Scotsman carries a "damning report" into social work failures at Moray Council in relation to two children being removed from their mother.
Image caption The Press and Journal has details of a 65-year-old man charged in connection with the death of another man in Inverness.
Image caption The National reports that some SNP MPs have called for the party's selection process for next year's Holyrood election to be reviewed.
Image caption The Times reports that the education secretary was warned directly that English students could be given the wrong results. Citing a senior source from the Department for Education, the paper says that Sir John Coles, a former director-general there, wrote to Gavin Williamson last month expressing concerns.
Image caption The Daily Star warns readers of "hair-raising winds" ahead of Storm Ellen, which it says will "batter" the UK.

