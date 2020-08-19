Image copyright PA Media

Several cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed among pupils and staff at Scottish schools.

The Scottish government has stressed that the cases are part of community clusters which have had an impact on schools, rather than school-based clusters.

It is not thought that the virus has transmitted within schools. Here are details of the latest cases.

Glasgow and Lanarkshire

Clusters of cases in Lanarkshire and north east Glasgow are believed to be linked, with house parties thought to have played a part in the spread of the virus.

Four pupils at St Ambrose High in Coatbridge have tested positive, as have one from St Andrew's High in Coatbridge and one from Caldervale High in Airdrie.

There are a further three linked cases in Lanarkshire who are not staff or pupils, taking the total to nine.

There are a total of 16 confirmed cases in north east Glasgow.

Some of these are pupils at Bannerman High School in Baillieston, but NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde has not disclosed the exact number due to patient confidentiality.

Meanwhile, an entire primary school class and their teacher at St Albert's Primary School in the Pollokshields area of Glasgow have been asked to self-isolate after a case of coronavirus.

A Glasgow City Council spokeswoman said control measures were in place, and there was no evidence of transmission within the school itself.

Perth and Kinross

Two cases have been detected among pupils in Perth and Kinross - one at Newhill Primary in Blairgowrie, and one at Oakbank Primary in Perth.

NHS Tayside said the two children, who had mild symptoms, are self-isolating at home.

Dr Emily Stevenson, from the health protection team, said: "There continues to be no evidence to suggest that there is any transmission of Covid-19 within either of the schools and the risk to staff and other pupils has been assessed by public health specialists as low."

Inverness

A pupil at Dalneigh Primary School, Inverness, has tested positive for the virus.

The school remains open, but the "small number" of pupils who had contact with the confirmed case have been asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

A member of staff at Kinmylies Primary School in Inverness also tested positive.

Highland Council has sent a letter to parents, saying that "all appropriate measures" are in place at the school, and that the relevant areas have been cleaned.

Renfrewshire

Contact tracing is being carried out after one case involving a pupil at Todholm Primary School in Paisley.

Close contacts are being advised to self-isolate and being given appropriate advice and support.

Contact tracing is also taking place at Wallace Primary School in Elderslie, although no details have been released about the case.

A letter sent to parents on Tuesday said there was currently no evidence of transmission within the school itself.

Dundee

A single case of Covid-19 has been identified in an adult connected to Kingspark School in Dundee.

NHS Tayside said the school remained open and that "all appropriate precautions are in place".

Dundee City Council said the school, which operated throughout the lockdown period as a community support centre, had "robust" hygiene measures in place.