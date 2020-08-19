Image copyright SNS/PA

The cost of most peak time train tickets in Scotland is to increase by 1.6% from January next year.

The move will see the price of an Edinburgh to Glasgow season ticket go up £67 to £4,267.

Rail fares usually increase every January but the hike is linked to the previous July's Retail Prices Index (RPI) measure of inflation.

The Office for National Statistics has announced the RPI rate for July was 1.6%.

This means tickets, such as standard day return tickets in the Edinburgh commuter area or all fares in the Strathclyde area, will increase by 1.6% in January.

Off-peak regulated fares are capped at 1% below RPI so will go up by 0.6%.

'Considering the options'

There has been speculation that the UK's national and devolved governments could seek to delay the 2021 rise given the effects of coronavirus and record-low passenger numbers.

Transport Scotland said it was "in the process of considering the options regarding future fares and tickets".

Passenger watchdog Transport Focus has called for a major shake-up of rail fares to encourage passengers back to the railways following the collapse in demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief executive Anthony Smith said a system that fits "the way we live and travel now" is needed, including flexible season tickets, carnet-style tickets and "better value for money fares across the board".

A Transport Scotland spokesman said it was considering the options for future fares and tickets as part of wider "recovery work in the rail industry" in the wake of the pandemic.

He added: "The Scottish government is committed to ensuring that rail fares are affordable for passengers and taxpayers across Scotland.

"We have taken action to keep fares down and ScotRail fare are still on average, 20% cheaper than those across the rest of the UK."