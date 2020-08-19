Image copyright PA Media Image caption About 125,000 original estimates were downgraded by the SQA

Up to 75,000 new certificates are to be issued in the wake of the school exam results row, the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) says.

This year's grades were originally based on teacher assessments after exams were cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But when the results were published two weeks ago, 125,000 of those estimates were downgraded by the SQA.

Education Secretary John Swinney later apologised and ordered a U-turn.

Now, the SQA has confirmed new certificates will be sent out in the week beginning 7 September - and will be paid for from existing budgets.

A spokesman said: "Schools and colleges already have the data they need to tell candidates their revised grades, following the decision to award teacher estimates.

"SQA will be sending a report confirming any revisions to grades - including confirming the retention of upgrades - by 21st August. We are aiming to have new certificates issued week beginning 7 September.

"The Alternative Certification Model and recertification will be delivered within previously-approved budgets with no additional funding required. The full cost will be determined at the conclusion of the process."

Image caption Education Secretary John Swinney apologised to pupils and parents over the row

The SQA said the original downgrading of results was to ensure they were comparable with previous years.

However, the move led to claims that the system unfairly penalised pupils at schools which had historically not performed so well.

The Conservatives, Labour and the Lib Dems called for Mr Swinney's resignation during a vote of no confidence at Holyrood.

Mr Swinney's climbdown on the issue was enough for the Scottish Greens to back the SNP in the vote and keep the education secretary in his post.