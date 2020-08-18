Image copyright Reuters Image caption 'Eat out to help out' operates in schools as it does in other restaurants and bars

Less than half of Scottish councils signed up to the "eat out to help out" scheme according to UK government data.

Just 13 out of 32 local authorities applied for the scheme, which allows a discount for meals bought in schools.

For the remainder of August, pupils attending schools in areas that did sign up will receive a 50% discount on their meals, worth up to £10.

However, most councils did not apply, with one saying the time and resources required to meant it was "not viable".

Which councils are taking part?

The full list of councils that signed up to the "eat out to help out" scheme is:

Aberdeen City

Aberdeenshire

Dumfries and Galloway

East Ayrshire Council

East Lothian Council

East Renfrewshire

Fife

Inverclyde

Moray

North Ayrshire

Shetland Islands

South Lanarkshire

West Dunbartonshire

West Lothian

The scheme does not affect free school meals and runs until the end of August.

It operates in schools as it does in other restaurants and bars, by offering a 50% discount on food and non-alcoholic drinks, up to a maximum of £10 discount per diner.

It can be used by staff and pupils every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday until Monday 31 August.

Vivienne Cross, Moray Council's head of education, said: "Taking advantage of the 'eat out to help out' scheme feels like a small gesture that will make a big difference to families, who still face a lot of uncertainty."

She added: "Anything we can do to help our families at this time is being considered and we're sure this scheme will be a welcome boost as schools return."

Why wouldn't a council apply?

Image copyright PA Media Image caption School pupils in Scotland have begun returning to class

Schools began to open their doors to students last week, which means they could only have taken part in the scheme for a maximum of 9 days.

In the north-east of Scotland, all school pupils can take advantage of the "eat out to help out" scheme, with Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire and Moray all participating.

However, neighbouring authority Highland Council did not apply for the scheme, saying the cost, time and resources required to apply meant it was "not viable".

A Highland Council spokesperson said: "The council, and our providers, engaged in a dialogue and determined we do not have the capacity to make the significant changes to the system in the short period of time available before the scheme ends."

They added: "Factoring these challenges in, we decided not to enrol in the scheme and instead focus our resources on ensuring the service was operating effectively and in accordance with health and safety standards for the return of our pupils."