Image copyright SNS Image caption Charges against Imran Ahmad were dropped in 2018

A former Rangers director is to receive a public apology from the head of Scotland's prosecution service and significant damages after he was wrongly prosecuted on fraud charges.

Imran Ahmad was prosecuted in 2015 over the takeover of the Ibrox club in 2012. All charges were dropped in 2018.

Mr Ahmad is suing the Lord Advocate and Police Scotland.

He initially wanted £2m in damages but it is understood he is now claiming tens of millions of pounds.

BBC Scotland has seen a letter from the legal team representing the police and the Lord Advocate James Wolffe QC, dated 12 August.

It states: "The Lord Advocate intends to issue a public apology that Mr Ahmad should never have been prosecuted.

"In addition, damages will be paid."

Image caption The Lord Advocate, James Wolffe QC, is being sued by Mr Ahmad

Former Rangers chief executive Charles Green is also suing Police Scotland for wrongful arrest after charges against him were dropped.

The club's former administrators, David Whitehouse and Paul Clark, are separately seeking damages of about £9m.

Mr Ahmad's solicitor Eric Baijal told BBC Scotland his client, who now lives in Pakistan, confirmed the terms of the letter he received on behalf of the Crown.

Fraud charges

Mr Baijal said: "He should never have been prosecuted and it appears that is finally going to be publicly acknowledged.

"There may be more to say in due course but in light of the ongoing civil proceedings our client has no further comment meantime. "

Charges of fraud were also brought against the club's former owner, Craig Whyte, but he was cleared after trial at the High Court in Glasgow in 2017.

A spokesman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said: "The current discussions are confidential.

"The cases remain before the court and it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time."