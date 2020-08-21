A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 14 - 21 August. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs
Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.
Neil Hastie
"It's Your Pictures of Scotland," these three could be shouting. Picture taken on a windy day in Strathpeffer and sent in by the boys' dad Neil Hastie
Holly Kay
Enjoying the view from Goatfell on Arran. Pictures sent in by Holly Kay
Alistair Christie
This stunning image of mammatus clouds at sunset over the River Ugie, Peterhead, was sent in by Alistair Christie
Kelly Robson
A picture taken during a visit Kelly Robson, from Argyll, made to Seilebost beach on Harris during a family holiday
Rebecca Harvey
Rebecca Harvey says her picture cannot do justice to the beauty of the beach and sunset at Sandwood Bay in the Highlands
JG Ferguson
The sun going down behind Arran in this picture by JG Ferguson
Lynda Morrison
"Cloud inversion" as seen from Ben Arthur in an image from Lynda Morrison
Helen Rayner
Looking to Jura from Cretshengan in Argyll in a picture sent in by Helen Rayner
Juliet Martin
The fascinating shot shows an exposed riverbed at Spean Bridge. Photographed by Juliet Martin
George Robertson
Barley ripening for the distilleries on Islay, says George Robertson, of his photograph
Mark Reynolds
A tropical-like scene at Rhue beach, from Mark Reynolds
Keith Wight
Findhorn Bay in Moray, pictured by Keith Wight from Edinburgh
Gordon Craig
This scene of a horse on the beach at Gallanach on the Isle of Muck was sent in by Gordon Craig, from Dundee
Tom Gregory
Tom Gregory was paddling around Castle Stalker with his brother Andy when they met this horse and rider cooling off
Emma Flack
The impressive view from Emma Flack's garden in Kishorn
Nicki Chambers
Nicki Chambers said she and her family enjoyed a "dreamy" week-long visit to the Solway coast
Donald Stirling
Oban in a picture submitted to the gallery by David Stirling
Clara Zwart
Clara Zwarts' Jack Russell Kyla and a "magical moment" of cloud inversion in the Cairngorms
Deane Monachan
Reflections on Craigmaddie Reservoir in a photo by Deane Monachan
Curtis Welsh
Curtis Welsh had a clear view on a sunlit evening in the Minto Hills in the Scottish Borders
Eilidh McLaggan
Eilidh McLaggan, from Pittenweem, came across these coos at Luskentyre on Harris
Alastair Clarkson
Fun with a fog bow on the slopes of Meall Corranaich in the Lawers range. Picture by Alastair Clarkson
Sarah Scott
A photo from Sarah Scott's trip to Skye and Mallaig
Duncan Murdoch
Duncan Murdoch, from Invergowrie, only had a few moments to take his picture of a vole before it scuttled off into the undergrowth at Tentsmuir Forest in Fife
Stewart Kerr
Stewart Kerr, from Lenzie, was after mammals of the marine variety at dolphin-watching hotspot Chanonry Point on the Moray Firth
Neil Young
Neil Young, from Cupar, spotted these coos cooling off in Glen Lyon
Kevin Pollock
Kevin Pollock witnessed cloud inversion at the Cuillin Ridge on Skye
Jim Smith
Jim Smith's picture of the Robert Burns Memorial in Stonehaven
Peter Maciver
A jellyfish floating in churned up sand in shallows, in a photograph taken by Peter Maciver on a trip to the Hebrides
Helen Perry
Helen Perry was photographing puffins before they left Shetland for the winter when she took this image
Holly Nicol
Holly Nicol, 15, took this picture of her younger sister Lucy jumping for joy at a beach in Ardnamurchan. Picture sent in by dad Ian Nicol
