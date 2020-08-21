Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland 14 - 21 August

  • 21 August 2020

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 14 - 21 August. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Boys Image copyright Neil Hastie
Image caption "It's Your Pictures of Scotland," these three could be shouting. Picture taken on a windy day in Strathpeffer and sent in by the boys' dad Neil Hastie
Goatfell, Arran Image copyright Holly Kay
Image caption Enjoying the view from Goatfell on Arran. Pictures sent in by Holly Kay
Mammatus clouds Image copyright Alistair Christie
Image caption This stunning image of mammatus clouds at sunset over the River Ugie, Peterhead, was sent in by Alistair Christie
Seilebost beach, Harris Image copyright Kelly Robson
Image caption A picture taken during a visit Kelly Robson, from Argyll, made to Seilebost beach on Harris during a family holiday
Sandwood Bay Image copyright Rebecca Harvey
Image caption Rebecca Harvey says her picture cannot do justice to the beauty of the beach and sunset at Sandwood Bay in the Highlands
Sun going down behind Arran Image copyright JG Ferguson
Image caption The sun going down behind Arran in this picture by JG Ferguson
Cloud inversion Image copyright Lynda Morrison
Image caption "Cloud inversion" as seen from Ben Arthur in an image from Lynda Morrison
Cretshengan Image copyright Helen Rayner
Image caption Looking to Jura from Cretshengan in Argyll in a picture sent in by Helen Rayner
Exposed riverbed Image copyright Juliet Martin
Image caption The fascinating shot shows an exposed riverbed at Spean Bridge. Photographed by Juliet Martin
Ripening barley Image copyright George Robertson
Image caption Barley ripening for the distilleries on Islay, says George Robertson, of his photograph
Rhue beach Image copyright Mark Reynolds
Image caption A tropical-like scene at Rhue beach, from Mark Reynolds
Findhorn Bay Image copyright Keith Wight
Image caption Findhorn Bay in Moray, pictured by Keith Wight from Edinburgh
Horse on the beach at Gallanach Image copyright Gordon Craig
Image caption This scene of a horse on the beach at Gallanach on the Isle of Muck was sent in by Gordon Craig, from Dundee
Castle Stalker Image copyright Tom Gregory
Image caption Tom Gregory was paddling around Castle Stalker with his brother Andy when they met this horse and rider cooling off
View from Kishorn Image copyright Emma Flack
Image caption The impressive view from Emma Flack's garden in Kishorn
Solway Coast Image copyright Nicki Chambers
Image caption Nicki Chambers said she and her family enjoyed a "dreamy" week-long visit to the Solway coast
Oban Image copyright Donald Stirling
Image caption Oban in a picture submitted to the gallery by David Stirling
Cairngorms Image copyright Clara Zwart
Image caption Clara Zwarts' Jack Russell Kyla and a "magical moment" of cloud inversion in the Cairngorms
Craigmaddie Reservoir Image copyright Deane Monachan
Image caption Reflections on Craigmaddie Reservoir in a photo by Deane Monachan
Minto Hills Image copyright Curtis Welsh
Image caption Curtis Welsh had a clear view on a sunlit evening in the Minto Hills in the Scottish Borders
Coos Image copyright Eilidh McLaggan
Image caption Eilidh McLaggan, from Pittenweem, came across these coos at Luskentyre on Harris
Fog bow Image copyright Alastair Clarkson
Image caption Fun with a fog bow on the slopes of Meall Corranaich in the Lawers range. Picture by Alastair Clarkson
Skye and Mallaig holiday Image copyright Sarah Scott
Image caption A photo from Sarah Scott's trip to Skye and Mallaig
Vole Image copyright Duncan Murdoch
Image caption Duncan Murdoch, from Invergowrie, only had a few moments to take his picture of a vole before it scuttled off into the undergrowth at Tentsmuir Forest in Fife
Dolphin Image copyright Stewart Kerr
Image caption Stewart Kerr, from Lenzie, was after mammals of the marine variety at dolphin-watching hotspot Chanonry Point on the Moray Firth
Coos cooling off Image copyright Neil Young
Image caption Neil Young, from Cupar, spotted these coos cooling off in Glen Lyon
Cuillin Image copyright Kevin Pollock
Image caption Kevin Pollock witnessed cloud inversion at the Cuillin Ridge on Skye
Robert Burns Memorial Image copyright Jim Smith
Image caption Jim Smith's picture of the Robert Burns Memorial in Stonehaven
Jellyfish Image copyright Peter Maciver
Image caption A jellyfish floating in churned up sand in shallows, in a photograph taken by Peter Maciver on a trip to the Hebrides
Puffin Image copyright Helen Perry
Image caption Helen Perry was photographing puffins before they left Shetland for the winter when she took this image
Jumping for joy at Ardnamurchan Image copyright Holly Nicol
Image caption Holly Nicol, 15, took this picture of her younger sister Lucy jumping for joy at a beach in Ardnamurchan. Picture sent in by dad Ian Nicol

