A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 14 - 21 August.

Image copyright Neil Hastie Image caption "It's Your Pictures of Scotland," these three could be shouting. Picture taken on a windy day in Strathpeffer and sent in by the boys' dad Neil Hastie

Image copyright Holly Kay Image caption Enjoying the view from Goatfell on Arran. Pictures sent in by Holly Kay

Image copyright Alistair Christie Image caption This stunning image of mammatus clouds at sunset over the River Ugie, Peterhead, was sent in by Alistair Christie

Image copyright Kelly Robson Image caption A picture taken during a visit Kelly Robson, from Argyll, made to Seilebost beach on Harris during a family holiday

Image copyright Rebecca Harvey Image caption Rebecca Harvey says her picture cannot do justice to the beauty of the beach and sunset at Sandwood Bay in the Highlands

Image copyright JG Ferguson Image caption The sun going down behind Arran in this picture by JG Ferguson

Image copyright Lynda Morrison Image caption "Cloud inversion" as seen from Ben Arthur in an image from Lynda Morrison

Image copyright Helen Rayner Image caption Looking to Jura from Cretshengan in Argyll in a picture sent in by Helen Rayner

Image copyright Juliet Martin Image caption The fascinating shot shows an exposed riverbed at Spean Bridge. Photographed by Juliet Martin

Image copyright George Robertson Image caption Barley ripening for the distilleries on Islay, says George Robertson, of his photograph

Image copyright Mark Reynolds Image caption A tropical-like scene at Rhue beach, from Mark Reynolds

Image copyright Keith Wight Image caption Findhorn Bay in Moray, pictured by Keith Wight from Edinburgh

Image copyright Gordon Craig Image caption This scene of a horse on the beach at Gallanach on the Isle of Muck was sent in by Gordon Craig, from Dundee

Image copyright Tom Gregory Image caption Tom Gregory was paddling around Castle Stalker with his brother Andy when they met this horse and rider cooling off

Image copyright Emma Flack Image caption The impressive view from Emma Flack's garden in Kishorn

Image copyright Nicki Chambers Image caption Nicki Chambers said she and her family enjoyed a "dreamy" week-long visit to the Solway coast

Image copyright Donald Stirling Image caption Oban in a picture submitted to the gallery by David Stirling

Image copyright Clara Zwart Image caption Clara Zwarts' Jack Russell Kyla and a "magical moment" of cloud inversion in the Cairngorms

Image copyright Deane Monachan Image caption Reflections on Craigmaddie Reservoir in a photo by Deane Monachan

Image copyright Curtis Welsh Image caption Curtis Welsh had a clear view on a sunlit evening in the Minto Hills in the Scottish Borders

Image copyright Eilidh McLaggan Image caption Eilidh McLaggan, from Pittenweem, came across these coos at Luskentyre on Harris

Image copyright Alastair Clarkson Image caption Fun with a fog bow on the slopes of Meall Corranaich in the Lawers range. Picture by Alastair Clarkson

Image copyright Sarah Scott Image caption A photo from Sarah Scott's trip to Skye and Mallaig

Image copyright Duncan Murdoch Image caption Duncan Murdoch, from Invergowrie, only had a few moments to take his picture of a vole before it scuttled off into the undergrowth at Tentsmuir Forest in Fife

Image copyright Stewart Kerr Image caption Stewart Kerr, from Lenzie, was after mammals of the marine variety at dolphin-watching hotspot Chanonry Point on the Moray Firth

Image copyright Neil Young Image caption Neil Young, from Cupar, spotted these coos cooling off in Glen Lyon

Image copyright Kevin Pollock Image caption Kevin Pollock witnessed cloud inversion at the Cuillin Ridge on Skye

Image copyright Jim Smith Image caption Jim Smith's picture of the Robert Burns Memorial in Stonehaven

Image copyright Peter Maciver Image caption A jellyfish floating in churned up sand in shallows, in a photograph taken by Peter Maciver on a trip to the Hebrides

Image copyright Helen Perry Image caption Helen Perry was photographing puffins before they left Shetland for the winter when she took this image

Image copyright Holly Nicol Image caption Holly Nicol, 15, took this picture of her younger sister Lucy jumping for joy at a beach in Ardnamurchan. Picture sent in by dad Ian Nicol

