The number of coronavirus cases in Scotland has risen by 43 in the last 24 hours.

Of the new cases, 14 are in the NHS Grampian area, though it is not clear how many are linked to the Aberdeen outbreak.

NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde recorded nine cases, NHS Lothian reported five and NHS Lanarkshire detected three.

No deaths have now been registered since 15 July and the total remains 2,491.

The number of patients in hospital with a confirmed case is now 243, with three being treated in intensive care.

Of those tested on Saturday the the new positive cases represent 1.1%.

The number of positive tests in Scotland is now 19,332.