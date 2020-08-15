Image copyright Getty Images

The number of coronavirus cases in Scotland has risen by 51 in the last 24 hours.

Of the new cases, 25 are in the NHS Grampian area, though it is not clear how many are linked to the Aberdeen outbreak.

Both NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde and NHS Lanarkshire recorded a further eight cases, while one additional case was recorded by NHS Orkney.

No deaths were registered meaning the total remains 2,491.

The number of patients in hospital with a confirmed case is now 244, with three being treated in intensive care.

Of those tested on Friday the the new positive cases represent 1.1%.

The number of positive tests in Scotland is now 19,289.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: "Prevalence across Scotland remains low - and thankfully, another day of no deaths amongst confirmed cases.

"But these figures also tell us that the virus is most definitely still out there - so please be ultra-careful and follow all the FACTS advice."

The latest figures were published after it emerged pupils at two North Lanarkshire schools have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Coatbridge cases come after another cluster in north-east Glasgow was linked to a number of pupils from Bannerman High School in Baillieston.

On Friday six cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in a cluster linked to an Orkney fishing boat.