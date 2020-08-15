Scotland marks 75th anniversary of VJ Day

Image copyright Poppy Scotland Image caption Jack Ransom is 75 and has lived in Largs for most of his life. He was a prisoner of the Japanese for more than three years

Commemorations are taking place across Scotland for the 75th anniversary of Victory over Japan Day.

VJ Day marked the end of the conflict in Asia and brought World War Two to a close in 1945, four months after the fighting in Europe finished.

Millions of people from the allied countries took part in parades and street parties to celebrate.

But Saturday's events will mean commemorating in a different way because of the ongoing pandemic.

What is VJ day?

VJ Day ended one of the worst episodes in British military history, during which tens of thousands of servicemen were forced to endure the brutalities of prisoner-of-war camps, where disease was rife and there was a lack of food and water.

For thousands of British civilians captured when British and Dutch Far East colonial territories were overrun, VJ Day was the end of illness, starvation rations and an uncertain future in the Japanese camps.

Image copyright The Royal Scots Image caption Major Howard, second in command, on the road to Kohima in India

It is estimated that there were 71,000 British and Commonwealth casualties of the war against Japan, including more than 12,000 prisoners of war who died in Japanese captivity.

More than 2.5 million Japanese military personnel and civilians are believed to have died over the course of the conflict.

'The war is over. Japan has surrendered'

Jenny Martin, 78, was born in the Changi Prison Camp, in eastern Singapore, and spent the first three years of her life there with her mother, aunt and cousin.

She told BBC Scotland she could recall the moment she knew freedom would come and that she would never forget that day. She was only three years old.

"Unknown to us, a bomb fell on Hiroshima and then another on Nagasaki," Jenny said.

Image caption Jenny's mother was four months pregnant with her when she was taken in a truck to Changi prison

"One day, the guards all disappeared and then a plane flew overhead and dropped from its undercarriage thousands of leaflets, which fluttered to the ground like snow.

"Around me everyone was saying: 'Thank god, thank god!' and the leaflet read: 'The War is over. Japan has surrendered. We are coming for you very soon.'

A few days later, British soldiers arrived in trucks and they were taken to be given medical attention.

Jenny said she remembered sitting in a garden after she was free, fascinated by the plants, flowers and grass.

Along with her mother, she was reunited with her father. She was on the first ship to leave Singapore to return to the UK. She later studied in Edinburgh.

How is the anniversary being commemorated this year?

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the events taking place in Scotland are different from those in previous years.

The Red Arrows will perform a flypast of Edinburgh in one of the only physical events marking the day.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The Red Arrows will do flypasts over Belfast and Cardiff before finishing their UK tour over London's Royal Hospital Chelsea

An online concert and service of remembrance will lead the commemoration.

The Royal Scots will hold a wreath-laying ceremony at Laurieston Castle, Edinburgh to remember their 496 serviceman who died in prisoner of war camps.

In Dumfries, a virtual service will go online and a video will be promoted across the council's social media channels to mark the day.

Councillor Archie Dryburgh said: "It is, of course, disappointing that there can't be an actual gathering but the safety of veterans and the public is our paramount consideration during Covid-19.

"Our alternative VJ Day arrangements demonstrate Dumfries and Galloway Council's continuing support for and appreciation of our Armed Forces."

Among the other events planned is a message from First Minster Nicola Sturgeon thanking the World War Two generation, and a two-minute silence.

Legion Scotland will issue medallions in honour of those who made a contribution to the war effort.

'Immense debt of gratitude'

Veterans Minister Graeme Dey said the day would be a time for the nation to come together to remember the sacrifices "which ensured the peace and freedoms we enjoy today".

He said: "The whole country owes our current and ex-service personnel an immense debt of gratitude for their service and sacrifice."

Claire Armstrong, chief executive of Legion Scotland, said: "This campaign saw some of the fiercest fighting of the Second World War and in some of the harshest conditions.

"Many thousands of British and Commonwealth forces and civilians being taken as prisoners of war, enduring terrible mental and physical trauma."

Dr Armstrong added that VJ Day would pay tribute, not only to the British forces, but the Allied and Commonwealth forces, "without whom the defeat of Japan would not have been possible".