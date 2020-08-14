Scotland

Scotland's papers: House party warning and tributes to crash victims

  14 August 2020
Image caption A fresh warning by first minister Nicola Sturgeon about the risk house parties pose to the spread of Covid-19 is the lead story in The Scotsman. The paper says the concerns come amid fears that the rate of transmission in Scotland is rising.
Image caption The Herald highlights the house party warning and reports Scotland's R-number could have been as high as 1.3 last week after many months when the number was below one. The paper also reports on how deputy first minister John Swinney survived a no confidence vote thanks to support from the Greens.
Image caption Pictures of the three victims of the train derailment dominate the front page of the Scottish Sun. The paper said Brett McCulloch, Donald Dinnie and Christopher Stuchbury were "treasured and adored".
Image caption An off-duty conductor clambered from the wreckage of the derailed train, near Stonehaven, and walked a mile along the track to raise the alarm, according to the Press and Journal. Transport secretary Michael Matheson hailed the actions of the man and other first responders. During a visit to the scene, he said: "It just demonstrates the courage and determination they had to try and help to deal with the incident as effectively as possible."
Image caption As well as tributes to the victims, the i reports dozens of high-risk railway slopes to be inspected after the Stonehaven tragedy. The paper also has a special report about the "'Long Covid' symptoms that won't go away".
Image caption The Evening Express features pictures of the rail crash victims and above tributes from their loved ones. The paper's headline is: "Hearts of nation with families."
Image caption The Fife edition of The Courier says boatmaster Christopher Stuchbury, of Blairgowrie, was among the victims. His family described him as a "much adored husband, son, dad, stepdad, grandad, brother and uncle and was a treasured and loved friend to many". Mr Stuchbury was also a member of staff with the Targe Towing Team.
Image caption The Daily Star also leads with tributes to the victims of the rail disaster. The paper's headline is based on statement from Stephanie McCulloch, whose late husband was the train driver. She said: "Brett was the most decent and loving human being we have ever known and his passing leaves a huge void in all our lives."
Image caption The National leads with calls for the SNP to put forward a "new manifesto for independence".
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express claims a Holyrood inquiry will hear former Alex Salmond ruled with a "culture of fear". The head of the trade union representing senior civil servants said it was aware of concerns over "bullying behaviour" in the former first minister's office as far back at 2010.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex bought their new California home from a Russian oligarch locked in a legal battle with his ex-wife who alleges he threatened to chop her up. Sergey Grishin, who the paper says sold Harry and Meghan the nine-bedroom mansion at a "knockdown price", denies his ex-wife's allegations.
Image caption Militant conspiracy theorists who likened schoolchildren strolling through the Meadows to the "Hitler Youth" for wearing face masks, are to be banished from the popular beauty spot, reports the Edinburgh Evening News.
Image caption The Glasgow Times features a court case about a man who attempted to deliver a kilo of ecstasy for his drug dealer using a courier service.
Image caption The Evening Telegraph leads with a court case featuring a man who "threatened to stab" a barman after he was confronted for refusing to obey Covid-19 pub restrictions.

