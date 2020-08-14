Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bars and restaurants should be providing table service and taking contact details

Bars and restaurants in Scotland are now required by law to collect customers' contact details.

Guidance such as providing table service, pre-booking and avoiding customers standing together or queuing is also now mandatory.

There should be no background music and TVs should be muted so that people do not have to lean in to be heard.

The Scottish government said police and local environmental health teams would enforce the rules if necessary.

Announcing the measures last week First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the outbreak in Aberdeen and elsewhere had underlined how coronavirus could easily be spread in settings such as pubs.

The hospitality sector had already been urged to take customers' contact details to allow the Test and Protect system of contact tracing to function

While many businesses had complied with the guidance, Ms Sturgeon said others had not and it was therefore necessary to tighten the rules.

The first minister said putting the guidance on a statutory basis, meaning it was backed up by law, would "help to clarify exactly what is required of the hospitality industry".

Businesses were given seven days to prepare for the new tighter rules but were urged to act sooner to ensure the guidance was being followed.

Contact details may be kept by businesses for 21 days after which they must be destroyed or deleted.