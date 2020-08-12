Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Staff can request testing even if they are not showing any symptoms

Education staff can now request a Covid-19 test if they are concerned they have been at risk from infection, the Scottish government has announced.

Teachers, nursery and other school staff will be able to ask for a test - even if they are showing no symptoms.

The Scottish government said it had taken the step to provide "additional" reassurance to staff.

Scottish pupils began returning to school this week and education unions have raised concerns over staff safety.

Announcing the decision on teacher testing to the Scottish Parliament, Education Secretary John Swinney also confirmed details of the £135m of government coronavirus support being offered to schools.

'Additional measure'

The money includes £80m to recruit additional teachers and staff - enough for about 1,400 new teachers, the Scottish government said.

Mr Swinney said it was now safe for schools to open given the success in suppressing Covid-19 in Scotland.

He added: "We know concerns still exist and I want teachers and staff to not just be safe, but to feel safe, in school and in nursery.

"While clinical advice is clear that testing those with symptoms must be the priority, we are now offering all staff who are concerned they may have been at risk of infection to have access to testing through their employer.

"I hope this additional measure will reassure teachers, nursery and support staff as we return to full-time classroom education."