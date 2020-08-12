Thunderstorms bring flooding and travel disruption

Image copyright Phil976 Image caption Lightning lit up the skies over Edinburgh

Homes in North Lanarkshire and Perthshire have been flooded and the M8 has been closed after overnight thunderstorms brought torrential rain.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said a number of cars had become temporarily trapped on the M8, which has now closed at Shotts.

Scotrail said railway services across the country were also being disrupted, with lightning strikes causing power outages.

There are no reports of any casualties.

Image copyright Cazzalad1801 Image caption Torrential rain brought flooding to eastern parts of Scotland

The fire service said they had been in attendance on the M8 after the dual carriageway was badly affected by flooding between junctions five and six.

Police are advising people to avoid the area completely as diversion routes are also becoming flooded and impassable.

In Fife, images posted to social media showed cars floating in the car park at a Falkirk hotel and at the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.