Celtic and Aberdeen games off after Covid breaches

Celtic and Aberdeen's matches are to be called off this week after their players broke lockdown rules, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Celtic defender Boli Bolingoli flew to Spain without the club's knowledge, failed to quarantine, then played in Sunday's match against Kilmarnock.

Ms Sturgeon said this was a "flagrant breach" of the guidelines.

The previous weekend eight Aberdeen players broke lockdown regulations by visiting a bar together.

Ms Surgeon told her daily briefing that fans "should not be expecting to see Aberdeen or Celtic play in the coming week."

Bolingoli played in Sunday's match against Kilmarnock even though he should have been self-isolating.

'Beyond explanation'

The defender said he was "guilty of an error of judgement" and apologised.

Celtic apologised and said his actions were "beyond explanation". All players and backroom staff have since been tested twice and returned negative results.

Eight Aberdeen players have apologised for visiting a bar at the centre of a Covid-19 outbreak.

Two of the players later tested positive for the virus, while six are currently self-isolating.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.