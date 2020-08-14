A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 7 - 14 August. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs
Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.
Peter Brotherton
Peter Brotherton was waiting for a fish supper at Troon when he took this shot through his car windscreen
Dr Andy McLaughlin
A striking view during a wild camping trip by Dr Andy McLaughlin
Kirsty Maclean
Kirsty Maclean's view from Stac Pollaidh in Assynt
Lin Watson
Lin Watson's son Angus pictured on a family trip to Cove in the Scottish Borders
Claire Godley
Claire Godley's picture of the bandstand at Nairn
Val Bissland
Geese flying over Bearsden, Glasgow, in a photo by Val Bissland
Catherine Macdonald
Catherine Macdonald took her image while on a walk from Crail to Anstruther in Fife
Claire Boyd
Claire Boyd encountered this Heilan coo after travelling over the Bealach na Ba in the west Highlands
Danny McCafferty
Danny McCafferty and Rebecca Walker enjoyed this sunset at Findhorn
Lindsay Wallace
An amazing view in superb weather from the Knoydart Peninsula, says Lindsay Wallace who sent in the image
Sandra McCruden
Sandra McCruden said the cloud patterns of the sky just after sunset at Nairn East Beach looked like someone had dipped a paintbrush in water
Rachel Webster
A gull keeping an eye on Rachel Webster during her visit to Eyemouth harbour
Ronnie Mitchell
Ronnie Mitchell submitted this image of Culzean Castle "looking regal" in summer sunshine
Lindsey Devine
Lindsey Devine's daughter Lucy looking for Nessie from the shore of Loch Ness at Drumnadrochit
Jamie Adams
Lightning over Balbeggie in Perthshire captured by Jamie Adams
Sheila Addison
Sheila Addison said this lightning strike at Glenfarg, Perthshire, at about midnight on Tuesday caused an "almighty bang"
Donald M Mackinnon
Donald M Mackinnon took this picture of a heather-covered road verge at North Tolsta, Isle of Lewis
Valerie Pegler
Loch Voil on a beautiful, scorching day in photo sent in by Valerie Pegler, from Livingston
Richard Paton
The Mermaid of the North at Balintore with the moon rising in the background in a photograph by Richard Paton, from Ellon
Monika Wood
Monika Wood sent in this "joyful sight" of nine cygnets and their parents on the Forth and Clyde Canal
Jim Dilworth
Jim Dilworth's picture of swans at Pitfour, Mintlaw, having their supper in a barley field
Megan Kirkaldy
A rest on the way up Beinn a' Chlachair looking down on to Loch a' Bhealaich Leamhain is shown in this picture from Megan Kirkaldy, from Fort William
Peter Swan
Peek-a-boo: A roe deer at Cambo Estate in Fife photographed by Peter Swan
Martin Robertson
Martin Robertson's daughter Hollie putting on a performance at Saligo Bay on Islay
John O'Connor
John O'Connor's photo from an evening stroll at Troon beach with partner Lyndsey and Dexter the dog
Gary Paul
An atmospheric shot of the Forth Bridge from Gary Paul, of Edinburgh
Julie Symington
Julie Symington's picture of a Highland coo resting on the road out of Plockton to Kyle of Lochalsh
Shona Murray
Shona Murray's 14-week-old puppy Ginger during a walk in the sunshine at Gullane golf course
Steven Lennie
A sunset from Edinburgh by Steven Lennie
Allison Thorburn
Allison Thorburn's submission is this scene from Ayr
