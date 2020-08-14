A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 7 - 14 August. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Image copyright Peter Brotherton Image caption Peter Brotherton was waiting for a fish supper at Troon when he took this shot through his car windscreen

Image copyright Dr Andy McLaughlin Image caption A striking view during a wild camping trip by Dr Andy McLaughlin

Image copyright Kirsty Maclean Image caption Kirsty Maclean's view from Stac Pollaidh in Assynt

Image copyright Lin Watson Image caption Lin Watson's son Angus pictured on a family trip to Cove in the Scottish Borders

Image copyright Claire Godley Image caption Claire Godley's picture of the bandstand at Nairn

Image copyright Val Bissland Image caption Geese flying over Bearsden, Glasgow, in a photo by Val Bissland

Image copyright Catherine Macdonald Image caption Catherine Macdonald took her image while on a walk from Crail to Anstruther in Fife

Image copyright Claire Boyd Image caption Claire Boyd encountered this Heilan coo after travelling over the Bealach na Ba in the west Highlands

Image copyright Danny McCafferty Image caption Danny McCafferty and Rebecca Walker enjoyed this sunset at Findhorn

Image copyright Lindsay Wallace Image caption An amazing view in superb weather from the Knoydart Peninsula, says Lindsay Wallace who sent in the image

Image copyright Sandra McCruden Image caption Sandra McCruden said the cloud patterns of the sky just after sunset at Nairn East Beach looked like someone had dipped a paintbrush in water

Image copyright Rachel Webster Image caption A gull keeping an eye on Rachel Webster during her visit to Eyemouth harbour

Image copyright Ronnie Mitchell Image caption Ronnie Mitchell submitted this image of Culzean Castle "looking regal" in summer sunshine

Image copyright Lindsey Devine Image caption Lindsey Devine's daughter Lucy looking for Nessie from the shore of Loch Ness at Drumnadrochit

Image copyright Jamie Adams Image caption Lightning over Balbeggie in Perthshire captured by Jamie Adams

Image copyright Sheila Addison Image caption Sheila Addison said this lightning strike at Glenfarg, Perthshire, at about midnight on Tuesday caused an "almighty bang"

Image copyright Donald M Mackinnon Image caption Donald M Mackinnon took this picture of a heather-covered road verge at North Tolsta, Isle of Lewis

Image copyright Valerie Pegler Image caption Loch Voil on a beautiful, scorching day in photo sent in by Valerie Pegler, from Livingston

Image copyright Richard Paton Image caption The Mermaid of the North at Balintore with the moon rising in the background in a photograph by Richard Paton, from Ellon

Image copyright Monika Wood Image caption Monika Wood sent in this "joyful sight" of nine cygnets and their parents on the Forth and Clyde Canal

Image copyright Jim Dilworth Image caption Jim Dilworth's picture of swans at Pitfour, Mintlaw, having their supper in a barley field

Image copyright Megan Kirkaldy Image caption A rest on the way up Beinn a' Chlachair looking down on to Loch a' Bhealaich Leamhain is shown in this picture from Megan Kirkaldy, from Fort William

Image copyright Peter Swan Image caption Peek-a-boo: A roe deer at Cambo Estate in Fife photographed by Peter Swan

Image copyright Martin Robertson Image caption Martin Robertson's daughter Hollie putting on a performance at Saligo Bay on Islay

Image copyright John O'Connor Image caption John O'Connor's photo from an evening stroll at Troon beach with partner Lyndsey and Dexter the dog

Image copyright Gary Paul Image caption An atmospheric shot of the Forth Bridge from Gary Paul, of Edinburgh

Image copyright Julie Symington Image caption Julie Symington's picture of a Highland coo resting on the road out of Plockton to Kyle of Lochalsh

Image copyright Shona Murray Image caption Shona Murray's 14-week-old puppy Ginger during a walk in the sunshine at Gullane golf course

Image copyright Steven Lennie Image caption A sunset from Edinburgh by Steven Lennie

Image copyright Allison Thorburn Image caption Allison Thorburn's submission is this scene from Ayr

