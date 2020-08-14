Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland 7 - 14 August

  • 14 August 2020

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 7 - 14 August. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Troon Image copyright Peter Brotherton
Image caption Peter Brotherton was waiting for a fish supper at Troon when he took this shot through his car windscreen
Wild camping trip Image copyright Dr Andy McLaughlin
Image caption A striking view during a wild camping trip by Dr Andy McLaughlin
View from Stac Pollaidh Image copyright Kirsty Maclean
Image caption Kirsty Maclean's view from Stac Pollaidh in Assynt
Cove harbour Image copyright Lin Watson
Image caption Lin Watson's son Angus pictured on a family trip to Cove in the Scottish Borders
Nairn bandstand Image copyright Claire Godley
Image caption Claire Godley's picture of the bandstand at Nairn
Geese over Bearsden Image copyright Val Bissland
Image caption Geese flying over Bearsden, Glasgow, in a photo by Val Bissland
Crail Image copyright Catherine Macdonald
Image caption Catherine Macdonald took her image while on a walk from Crail to Anstruther in Fife
Highland cow Image copyright Claire Boyd
Image caption Claire Boyd encountered this Heilan coo after travelling over the Bealach na Ba in the west Highlands
Sunset at Findhorn Image copyright Danny McCafferty
Image caption Danny McCafferty and Rebecca Walker enjoyed this sunset at Findhorn
Knoydart Image copyright Lindsay Wallace
Image caption An amazing view in superb weather from the Knoydart Peninsula, says Lindsay Wallace who sent in the image
Sky after sunset from Nairn's East Beach Image copyright Sandra McCruden
Image caption Sandra McCruden said the cloud patterns of the sky just after sunset at Nairn East Beach looked like someone had dipped a paintbrush in water
Gull at Eyemouth harbour Image copyright Rachel Webster
Image caption A gull keeping an eye on Rachel Webster during her visit to Eyemouth harbour
Culzean Castle Image copyright Ronnie Mitchell
Image caption Ronnie Mitchell submitted this image of Culzean Castle "looking regal" in summer sunshine
Nessie spotting Image copyright Lindsey Devine
Image caption Lindsey Devine's daughter Lucy looking for Nessie from the shore of Loch Ness at Drumnadrochit
Lightning Image copyright Jamie Adams
Image caption Lightning over Balbeggie in Perthshire captured by Jamie Adams
Lightning Image copyright Sheila Addison
Image caption Sheila Addison said this lightning strike at Glenfarg, Perthshire, at about midnight on Tuesday caused an "almighty bang"
Heather Image copyright Donald M Mackinnon
Image caption Donald M Mackinnon took this picture of a heather-covered road verge at North Tolsta, Isle of Lewis
Loch Voil Image copyright Valerie Pegler
Image caption Loch Voil on a beautiful, scorching day in photo sent in by Valerie Pegler, from Livingston
Mermaid of the North Image copyright Richard Paton
Image caption The Mermaid of the North at Balintore with the moon rising in the background in a photograph by Richard Paton, from Ellon
Swans and cygnets Image copyright Monika Wood
Image caption Monika Wood sent in this "joyful sight" of nine cygnets and their parents on the Forth and Clyde Canal
Swans Image copyright Jim Dilworth
Image caption Jim Dilworth's picture of swans at Pitfour, Mintlaw, having their supper in a barley field
A rest on the way up Beinn a'Chlachair Image copyright Megan Kirkaldy
Image caption A rest on the way up Beinn a' Chlachair looking down on to Loch a' Bhealaich Leamhain is shown in this picture from Megan Kirkaldy, from Fort William
Deer Image copyright Peter Swan
Image caption Peek-a-boo: A roe deer at Cambo Estate in Fife photographed by Peter Swan
Saligo Bay Image copyright Martin Robertson
Image caption Martin Robertson's daughter Hollie putting on a performance at Saligo Bay on Islay
Troon beach Image copyright John O'Connor
Image caption John O'Connor's photo from an evening stroll at Troon beach with partner Lyndsey and Dexter the dog
Forth Bridge Image copyright Gary Paul
Image caption An atmospheric shot of the Forth Bridge from Gary Paul, of Edinburgh
Highland coo Image copyright Julie Symington
Image caption Julie Symington's picture of a Highland coo resting on the road out of Plockton to Kyle of Lochalsh
Puppy Image copyright Shona Murray
Image caption Shona Murray's 14-week-old puppy Ginger during a walk in the sunshine at Gullane golf course
Sunset Image copyright Steven Lennie
Image caption A sunset from Edinburgh by Steven Lennie
Ayr Image copyright Allison Thorburn
Image caption Allison Thorburn's submission is this scene from Ayr

