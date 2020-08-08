Image caption Nurses held a socially-distanced protest at Glasgow Green

Nurses from across Scotland have protested over pay at demonstrations in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Hundreds of protesters attended the "NHS Workers say No!" event at Glasgow Green.

It was one of dozens across the country over a UK government pay rise which campaigners say excludes "a massive number of healthcare workers".

Nurses paid a silent tribute during the Glasgow event to remember colleagues lost during the coronavirus pandemic.

NHS medical and dental workers, GPs and general dental practitioners in Scotland will receive a 2.8% pay rise, backdated to 1 April.

However, nurses and junior doctors were not included because they agreed a separate three-year deal in 2018.

It came after the UK government announced almost 900,000 public sector workers will get rises of up to 3.1%

The Scottish government said nurses received a 2.95% pay increase this year and it is now working with the NHS unions to agree a timetable on next year's pay deal.

Image caption Brenda Brown said nurses wanted equal pay in relation to other public sectors

One of the event's organisers, NHS charge nurse Brenda Brown, said colleagues "can't exactly feed our families on a round of applause."

She said: "We're looking for equal pay in relation to other public sectors.

"We're a degree-only profession and our pay nowhere near reflects the skills, the knowledge, and the work we do behind the lines and the hospitals, the care homes and out in the community."

Demonstrators attending the Glasgow protest wore face masks and held two-metre lengths of blue ribbon to demonstrate social distancing.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "This year nurses in Scotland received a 2.95% pay rise as part of our three-year NHS Agenda for Change pay deal.

"This has meant a minimum 9% pay increase for most staff, and with some of those still moving up their pay scale seeing increases of up to 27%.

"This is in excess of the 2.8% uplift announced for NHS dentists and doctors in England and Scotland.

"We have regular engagement with staff and unions, where all issues related to NHS staff terms and conditions are discussed.

"As we are now in the last year of the three year deal, we are working with NHS unions to agree a timetable to secure a new pay deal for 2021-22."