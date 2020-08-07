There have been 18,890 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Scotland and 2,491 people have died following a positive test for the virus, according to Scottish government figures.

This page is updated regularly and analyses the key figures for the coronavirus outbreak in Scotland.

Figures updated at 14:00 on 7 August 2020.

Confirmed cases of Covid-19

Over the past 14 days there have been 370 cases detected following a test, with 43 confirmed on Friday.

This next chart shows the number of daily confirmed cases after an NHS Scotland or UK government test over the past 60 days, along with a seven-day rolling average.

The actual number of people infected during the course of the outbreak will be far higher than the confirmed cases figure, as most people who have or had Covid-19 are not tested.

How many cases have there been over the last 60 days?

How many cases are there in my area?

The number of new confirmed cases in Scotland has slowed drastically over the last few weeks, but localised outbreaks are still occurring.

This chart shows a breakdown by NHS health board of the last seven days of cases per 100,000 people.

Scotland's Covid-19 'hotspots' Cases per 100,000 over the last seven days

Over the course of the outbreak, the highest number of cumulative cases has been in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, reflecting the fact it is the most populous part of Scotland.

Cases by health board Health board New cases in past 24hrs New cases in past week Total confirmed cases Ayrshire and Arran 1 2 1,279 Borders 0 0 347 Dumfries and Galloway 0 3 305 Fife 4 6 952 Forth Valley 1 3 1,100 Grampian 27 140 1,597 Greater Glasgow and Clyde 5 55 5,041 Highland 0 2 385 Lanarkshire 2 8 2,792 Lothian 1 16 3,219 Orkney 0 0 9 Shetland 0 0 54 Tayside 2 10 1,803 Western Isles 0 0 7

How has the share of positive test results changed?

The percentage of tests coming back positive has decreased since the height of the outbreak - despite more tests being carried out. This is down to the the prevalence of the virus in the community decreasing.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says that one measure which can indicate whether an epidemic is under control is whether, with a comprehensive testing system, less than 5% of samples return a positive for Covid-19 over two weeks.

The last time this was above 5% in Scotland was in May. It has been below 1% since 19 June.

Positive results for coronavirus

How many tests are being carried out?

Tests in Scotland are carried out either by NHS Scotland or by UK government labs, which include the regional testing centres, care home portal and home tests.

This chart shows the total number of tests each day.

Testing for Covid-19

The sharp increases in daily test figures after 8 July are in part because of a backlog of tests - including home tests and those carried out for care homes - from the UK government testing programme which were not previously available.

Deaths from Covid-19

There are three ways to measure deaths from Covid-19.

The Scottish government's daily announcement counts deaths after a positive test for Covid-19, whereas the National Records of Scotland (NRS) counts the number of death certificates that mention Covid-19.

The NRS also publishes weekly data on excess deaths, compared to a five-year average.

How many people have died from coronavirus in Scotland?

The first coronavirus death in Scotland was reported by NHS Lothian on 13 March.

There have been no deaths following a positive test for the virus since 16 July.

How many people are in hospital?

The coronavirus outbreak created a huge load on Scotland's hospitals and its intensive care unit capacity.

This graph shows the total number of patients with confirmed Covid-19 in hospitals across Scotland.

Covid-19 patients in hospital

This second chart illustrates how the number of patients in intensive care appears to have peaked on 12 April and has been mainly declining since then.

Intensive care patients with confirmed Covid-19

Source for all graphs and figures: Scottish government's coronavirus in Scotland and its daily briefing.