Some young gymnasts in Scotland may have no club to return to once lockdown restrictions are lifted, the sport's leaders have warned.

Gymnastics facilities closed in March and are unlikely to be allowed to reopen until mid-September.

But Scottish Gymnastics fears the lengthy shutdown could have a long-term impact on the sport, with many clubs on the brink of a financial crisis.

The governing body is urging ministers to allow the sport to resume.

The Scottish government says indoor gymnastics clubs should remain closed as they involved "prolonged close social contact which increases the chance of infection spreading".

It is due to provide an update on reopening indoor sports and leisure facilities on 20 August.

Gymnastics is a major participation sport in Scotland with 170 clubs and 30,000 members affiliated to the governing body.

Indoor sport returned in England and Northern Ireland in July and gymnasts returned to their gyms in Wales on Monday.

Ready to open safely

Doc McKelvey, CEO of Scottish Gymnastics, is among signatories to a letter to Nicola Sturgeon, calling for an indicative date for the return of local authority sport and leisure facilities, and additional financial support.

The leaders of dozens of other sports, including badminton, netball and swimming, have also signed the letter which urges ministers to work with the sports' governing bodies.

Mr McKevey recognises that public health is still key but shares his members' frustrations given the easing of restrictions in other sectors ahead of indoor sport.

Image copyright Scottish Gymnastics Image caption Commonwealth Games 2018 gymnast Ellie Russell is the only female artistic gymnast in Scotland allowed to train at the moment - with coach Becki Campbell

He told BBC Scotland that guidance has been provided to clubs and he was confident they could reopen in an "appropriate and safe" manner.

He added: "Our sport's young age profile means there are lower risks for those participating, many of whom are not subject to physical distancing in their daily lives.

"Gymnastics is more than just a sport and we understand the effect the current restrictions are having on the mental wellbeing of many young people who miss the friendship and fun as much as their own personal challenges of taking part in the sport they love.

"A longer period without indoor gymnastics could have a long-term impact on sport participation, in particular, women and girls who make up 85% of our members.

"There is a risk they will not return to sport or have a club to return to, if local authority and leisure trust facilities are repurposed or not reopened, which would have a devastating effect on everyone involved and their wider communities."

'We can't explain the shutdown to the children'

Image copyright COGGC Image caption City of Glasgow gymnasts can only train outside after 20 weeks of being out of their gym

City of Glasgow Gymnastics Club has produced a string of national champions, and Commonwealth Games and Special Olympics competitors.

It normally operates from Bellahouston Sport Centre but outdoor training was allowed from the end of July and small groups of gymnasts from the club have been meeting in local parks.

However, there is a limit to what the children can do with no equipment and they are at the mercy of the Scottish weather.

Chairwoman Shirley Gorrell said: "We know Scottish Gymnastics is trying to make its case and we believe in that and we know we can get back in safely and do a good job with all the restrictions.

"The gymnasts are disciplined, the coaches know what they are doing, we have done all the risk assessments and our facility is suitable for all the protocols."

She is concerned that a prolonged lockdown could leave Scottish gymnasts competing in the 2022 Commonwealth Games at a disadvantage to their English and Welsh rivals.

And she added: "If you can go to the cinema and wander around the shops in indoor shopping malls, and go to the pub, why can all these young children not go in and do the thing that is important to them? That's the part that they can't understand and we can't explain to them."

Training for elite gymnasts

High-performance athletes have been allowed to take part in individual indoor training - with appropriate safety protocols - since 29 June.

And last week, West Lothian Gymnastics Club hosted the first session of gymnastics to take place in Scotland since March.

Image copyright Scottish Gymnastics Image caption Coach John Campbell welcomed gymnast Cameron Lynn back to training in Livingston last week, where a raft of anti-Covid measures were in place

Five elite gymnasts attended the Craigwillow Centre in Livingston which has been prepared to adhere to social distancing and anti-virus restrictions.

The gym was deep cleaned, repainted, and rearranged to allow social distance between equipment. A one-way system and temperature checks were put in place.

Head men's coach John Campbell said: "We did a lot of work and everything was put in place that was asked of us. We were able to see it worked well and it will for other gyms."

'Robust guidance'

A Scottish government spokeswoman said: "As the first minister outlined, we know how difficult this situation is for those sectors and activities who are facing a further wait before they can resume and are acutely aware of the potential impact that will have on people's livelihoods."

The indicative date for reopening is 14 September but it will be kept under review to see if earlier reopening is possible.

"We have been working with the sector to develop robust guidance and protocols that will allow necessary preparation for reopening indoor facilities and swimming pools and provide confidence for the public and members and staff to return," the spokeswoman added.

"We don't want these restrictions to be in place a minute longer than we judge to be necessary but, for now, indoor gymnastics clubs must remain closed as they involve prolonged close social contact which increases the chance of infection spreading."