Image caption A passerby witnessed the flames and smoke after the van caught alight

Emergency services have been called out after a van caught fire on a street in South Ayrshire.

Fire crews were alerted at about 11:25 to reports of a vehicle fire on Shaw Road in Prestwick. Three appliances were sent to tackle the blaze.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said crews were still working to extinguish the fire.

A spokesperson that one casualty was being treated at the scene by paramedics.

Details of their condition were not immediately available.

A photograph captured by a passerby showed the van engulfed in flames with thick black smoke rising above it.