About 200 coaches have been driven through Edinburgh with their horns honking to raise awareness of the struggling coach industry.

The "Honk for Hope" procession was set up by coach operators to call for more support from the Scottish government in light of coronavirus lockdown measures.

The procession left from Portobello, went through the city centre and ended with a rally in Kirknewton.

Three similar events have taken place elsewhere in the UK.

About 20 coaches in the procession drove past the Scottish Parliament building where a piper played a lament.

The Confederation of Passenger Transport (Scotland) has put forward a proposal to the Scottish government seeking more support for the industry.