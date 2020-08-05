Image copyright PA Media Image caption Nicola Sturgeon says the new measures will last for at least seven days

Lockdown restrictions are being reimposed in Aberdeen due to a coronavirus cluster in the city, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced.

Pubs and restaurants will have to shut by 5pm as part of the measures.

Ms Sturgeon said there had been 54 cases in the "significant outbreak" and that the cluster had now involved community transmissions.

Under the lockdown measures which have been reintroduced, people are being told not to travel to the city.

Those living in the area should not travel more than five miles for leisure purposes, or go into each others' houses.

Travelling for work or education is permitted, but other travel is not advised.

Image caption The Aberdeen outbreak is linked to a bar in the city

Ms Sturgeon said it had been "extremely reluctantly" agreed to r-eimpose the restrictions after discussions with NHS Grampian, Police Scotland and the city council.

The restrictions will be reviewed in seven days' time and may be extended beyond a week if necessary.

Ms Sturgeon said a list of the 20 licensed venues involved in the outbreak would be published later on Wednesday.

The first minister said that people who had visited these places recently should be "extra vigilant" about symptoms.