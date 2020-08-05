Scotland

Scotland's papers: 'Backlash' over exam results and city bars close

  • 5 August 2020
Image caption The Herald leads with the exam results story, saying there is a "storm" after the SQA downgraded more than 120,000 results under a "controversial" moderation system.
Image caption The Scotsman says that "outstanding" pupils have been "dragged down" by the Covid exam system, with one expert branding the grading process as "unfair".
Image caption The SQA is "under attack" for its "unequal" downgrades with thousands set to appeal results, reports The Daily Telegraph.
Image caption "Backlash over exam shambles" is the headline on the front page of the Daily Mail, the newspaper saying the system has been "slated", despite the record pass rates.
Image caption The i newspapers says that the exam results have sparked "fury", with the poorest pupils significantly more likely to have their grades lowered.
Image caption The Daily Records calls the results an "epic fail", saying Nicola Sturgeon and John Swinney were both "under fire" after pupils from the poorer parts of Scotland suffered.
Image caption The Courier says pupils have been "kicked in the teeth" by the results gap between the richest and poorest.
Image caption Pubs across Aberdeen have closed their doors after a "growing cluster" of Covid-19 cases in the area, reports the Press and Journal.
Image caption The Evening Express says the north-east has suffered its "worst day" for Covid-19 cases since May, with 15 new infections detected.
Image caption The BBC is seeking to quell a "growing revolt" over the end of free TV licences for people aged over 75 as it sends out letters to millions of affected households, reports The Times.
Image caption The National says there has been a call for a "cash for peerages" investigation as Conservative Party donors join the Lords.
Image caption The Daily Express reports that tens of millions of pounds could be refunded after a "blunder" short-changed thousands of women on their state pensions.
Image caption Jurors could watch trials inside cinemas under "radical plans" to get the justice system moving during the Covid-19 crisis, says The Sun.
Image caption "Crafty crooks" are designing robots that break into homes through the letter box to seek out valuables, according to the Daily Star.
Image caption The Evening Telegraph says undercover police officers have caught a paedophile who sent them "vile" images of children.
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News reports on the 20-year masterplan to transform Waverley Station for "easier access".
Image caption The Glasgow Times has the story of a mother-of-two whose pleas for help to end a rat infestation in her home have gone "unanswered".

