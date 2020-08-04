Image copyright Getty Images

Volunteers are being sought for a survey on how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting people's social behaviour.

Data on use of face coverings, travel or contact with other households will be used to improve modelling of how the outbreak is developing.

Information is already gathered by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine but a "Scottish version" will now be launched.

Initially 3,000 volunteers are being sought to submit data online.

The first minister said the relaxation of lockdown restrictions meant it was more important than ever to have up-to-date information on people's behaviour.

She said: "As we come further out of lockdown, the risks are heightened and it becomes more important that we have early warning, as early as possible of any new trend."

Nicola Sturgeon said the incubation period of the virus meant there was often a delay before changes in behaviour were reflected in the coronavirus infection statistics.

She said only a relatively small number of people from Scotland were taking part in the existing research.

"The modelling is of limited value to us in assessing the particular situation here so that's why we intend to establish a Scottish version of the survey," she announced at her latest briefing.

"It will feed into the other modelling work that is already carried out and it will help to produce results that are more relevant and therefore more applicable to Scotland."

Invitations will be sent out to people who have already taken part in population surveys, but additional volunteers will be required.

"By volunteering you will be helping us to improve our understanding of the epidemic and you will be helping to ensure we can identify and respond quickly to any changes that threaten the progress we have made."

Ms Sturgeon said details of how to take part in the survey would be published on social media later.