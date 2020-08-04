Scotland

Scotland's papers: Pubs in 'last chance saloon' and MS 'breakthrough'

  • 4 August 2020
Image caption The Scotsman leads with Nicola Sturgeon's warning that fresh lockdown measures may be introduced to pubs in Scotland if younger people continue to flout social distancing rules.
Image caption Pubs are in "the last chance saloon", says the Daily Mail - with restaurants also facing closure if Covid-19 cases continue to rise.
Image caption The Daily Express reports that the first minister said she "wanted to cry" after seeing pictures of young people crowding outside bars over the weekend with little or no social distancing.
Image caption The Evening Express pictures a crowded bar on its front page with the headline "we can't manhandle people in the queue", quoting a bar boss's frustration at the people coming to pubs but not social distancing.
Image caption A discovery by scientists in Dundee could pave the way to new treatments for disorders like Parkinson's and multiple sclerosis, according to The Herald.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph reports claims that Russian hackers stole classified documents from the email account of a cabinet minister before they were used by Jeremy Corbyn to attack the UK government.
Image caption The Times says doctors have been told not to prescribe drugs including paracetamol and ibuprofen to millions of chronic pain sufferers because they can do "more harm than good".
Image caption The government's scientific advisers have said people who have recently recovered from Covid-19 should be exempt from self-isolation and household quarantine rules, reports the i newspaper.
Image caption The National says Scottish Conservatives leadership contender Douglas Ross is "already lying on indyref2" as he was "caught trying to rewrite history" around the first referendum.
Image caption A young cystic fibrosis sufferer is begging for access to a "wonder drug" that she believes can save her life, reports the Daily Record.
Image caption The Scottish Sun leads with a story about Prince Andrew and claims a "new witness" saw him dancing with his accuser Virginia Giuffre at a nightclub at the same time the royal says he was at Pizza Express in Woking.
Image caption The prime minister has said he will reduce numbers in the House of Lords just days after awarding life peerages to some of his friends and brother, says the Daily Star.
Image caption The Courier says staff at the University of Dundee are facing pay cuts with a £15.6m deficit created by the drop in overseas students.
Image caption "Ambitious" plans to make the Cromarty Firth a free port have been unveiled amid hopes it could secure jobs for the next 50 years, reports the Press and Journal.
Image caption The Evening Telegraph says an 83-year-old man who was knocked unconscious after being hit by a cyclist wants to find the rider to say thank you for staying with him before and after he arrived at hospital.
Image caption The Glasgow Times has the story of a 21-year-old woman who was tested for Covid-19 - but was found to have cancer.
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News features the "shop local" voucher scheme to help the city's independent traders on its front page.

