Covid cluster linked to bar after 13 new cases

Image copyright Google Image caption The bar said customers who had visited on 26 July had tested positive for coronavirus

A cluster of 13 cases of Covid-19 linked to a pub in Aberdeen is being investigated by public health authorities.

NHS Grampian said the cases were associated with The Hawthorn Bar in the city centre.

All those who tested positive are showing only mild symptoms, though the health board said there may be further cases linked to the cluster.

The pub said the outbreak was linked to customers who visited on 26 July.

They said physical distancing measures were in place and contact tracing was being carried out in line with the Scottish government's Test and Protect scheme..

Dr Emmanuel Okpo, consultant in public health medicine, said: "Our health protection team are speaking to the confirmed cases, establishing who they have been in contact with and providing further advice on isolation and testing as required.

"We are also carrying out wider contact tracing work, as part of the Test and Protect scheme.

"We cannot rule out the possibility of detecting further cases linked to this cluster."

'Decontamination'

In a statement published on their Facebook page, management at the bar said their thoughts were with those affected.

They added: "It has been brought to our attention that there have been customers who visited our venue on Sunday 26th July that have tested positive for Covid-19.

"We wish to inform all customers that we have been visited by Environmental Health since being notified.

"We were given approval from the local authority to continue trading with our measures in place and have cooperated fully.

"Our venue underwent further deep cleaning as well as 'decontamination by fogging'.

"We assure all customers we have been and continue to do our utmost to protect their safety and we continue with strict rules and measures in place.

"We do ask all customers to be extra vigilant and adhere to our policies at all times."