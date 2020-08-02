Scotland

  • 2 August 2020
Image caption The Sunday National leads with the contest to become the SNP's candidate in Edinburgh Central. On Friday, SNP MP Joanna Cherry ruled out standing, leaving the party's former Westminster leader Angus Robertson as the frontrunner. But now Marco Biagi, who used to be the Edinburgh Central MSP and a government minister, has indicated he would like to stand, alongside another candidate.
Image caption Elsewhere, The Herald on Sunday has a report about the impact of coronavirus on the number of foreign students who come to study in Scotland. It is feared a huge drop in numbers will hammer the finances of the country's universities.
Image caption The Sunday Mail reports on a mum fighting cancer who faces running out of money for a treatment drug that is sold in England at a fraction of the cost.
Image caption The Sunday Post features the families of people affected by the forthcoming public inquiry into issues at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital campus in Glasgow and the new Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh.
Image caption A Conservative MP has been questioned by police following allegations of rape and sexual assault, the Mail on Sunday reports. The paper says the former minister, who has not been named, is accused of assault and has been questioned by police at a London station.
Image caption The Sunday Times leads with a report that a judge has ordered Defence Secretary Ben Wallace to explain why evidence that a rogue SAS unit "executed" Afghan civilians was withheld from a High Court case.
Image caption The Scottish Sun reports how a TV presenter had a "secret battle" with coronavirus.
Image caption "Virus fears put lives back on hold," is the headline leading the Sunday Express. Millions of people have said they will not go away this year due to concerns around coronavirus, the paper says.
Image caption The Scotland on Sunday front page leads with the story of a woman who was in a relationship with a man who she did not know was an undercover police officer.

