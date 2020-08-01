Image copyright Getty Images

A total of 18 new confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.

The figures also showed there have been no confirmed deaths from the virus for the 16th day in a row.

It comes after 30 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Friday - the highest daily increase for eight weeks.

Nicola Sturgeon has said the Scottish government was paying "close attention" to the figures amid fears of a new spike in infections.

The tally of 18 new cases on Saturday accounts for 0.5% of the 15,382 tests carried out in the past 24 hours.

The Scottish government figures also showed there were 260 people in hospital with Covid-19 as of Friday evening, and three in intensive care.

The daily figures showed that no new deaths were recorded among people who tested positive for the virus, meaning the tally under this specific measurement remains at 2,491.

However, the total number of coronavirus-linked deaths as calculated by the National Records of Scotland currently stands at 4,201.

Friday's figure of 30 new cases of coronavirus marked the first time in more than eight weeks that so many cases had been recorded in a single day.

Ms Sturgeon said that about half of the new cases confirmed in the last week had been among people aged between 20 and 39, and she called for a more cautious approach to socialising.

The Scottish government has also warned people not to visit areas of England affected by new local lockdown rules.