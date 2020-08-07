A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 31 July and 7 August. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Image copyright Emma Steeples Image caption Emma Steeple's close encounter with a friendly, velvety nosed donkey at Portnhaven, Islay

Image copyright Tony Sanderson Image caption An early morning walk led to the taking of this photograph at Cooper Park in Elgin by Tony Sanderson

Image copyright Ursula Dante Image caption Ursula Dante's photograph of her dog Rudi on a beach near Prestwick

Image copyright Neil McKellar Image caption Neil McKellar, from Motherwell, took this picture of a deer on a family visit to Carmichael Estate in Biggar

Image copyright James Nangle Image caption A sleepy otter on Yell, Shetland, photographed by James Nangle

Image copyright Colin Donaldson Image caption Brothers Simon and Colin Hood and their friend John Macgregor completing their final Munro, Spidean a' Choire Leith on Liathaich in Torridon, in a photo by Colin Donaldson

Image copyright Megan Kirkaldy Image caption Cloud clings to Meall na Teanga in this image by Megan Kirkaldy, from Fort William, taken above Loch Lochay

Image copyright Adam Dabrowski Image caption Fields of barley at Cleish, Kinross, photographed by Adam Dabrowski

Image copyright John Johnstone Image caption A scene from John Johnstone's trip to the remote archipelago of St Kilda

Image copyright Christine Scherer Image caption Fog cleared for Christine Scherer to take her photo at Glen Turret near Crieff

Image copyright Helen Thom Image caption An image to sum up summertime in Scotland - glorious one minute then torrential rain the next - says Helen Thom who took her picture from South Queensferry

Image copyright Sarah Begg Image caption Sarah Begg's son Angus enjoying some sunshine in Glen Roy in Lochaber

Image copyright Rashida Nasim Image caption This plant pot pictured by Rashida Nasim in Cardross is far from bog standard

Image copyright Steven Berry Image caption Steven Berry's dad Chuck salmon fishing on the River Tay as part of his 80th birthday celebrations

Image copyright Martin Prince Image caption Luke Skywalkies: Martin Prince, from Dunfermline, wondered if this photo from his family's dog walker Helen shows a meeting of a Star Wars Jedi dogs council

Image copyright Niall Fraser Image caption Niall Fraser, from Glasgow, captured this scene at Dunnottar Castle on the Aberdeenshire coast

Image copyright Steve Smirthwaite Image caption Steve Smirthwaite's image looks down on a swimmer in the River Findhorn

Image copyright Beth Cairns Image caption Beth Cairns, from Rutherglen, described the view from McCaig's Tower of Kerrera, Mull and Oban Bay as "spectacular"

Image copyright Allison McMahon Image caption Glamis Castle in Angus pictured by Allison McMahon

Image copyright Stephen Wells Image caption Stephen Wells and his daughter at Sgorr Tuath in Wester Ross

Image copyright Colin Chisholm Image caption Colin Chisholm was rewarded with this view of The Kelpies on an early morning bike ride

Image copyright Marie-Pierre Garroway Image caption Marie-Pierre Garroway took this image of the Falls of Clyde using a tripod and long exposure to achieve a "silky effect"

Image copyright Elaine O'Reilly Image caption A field of lavender at Kinross in a picture taken by Elaine O'Reilly while on her first outing with her mum since the start of lockdown

Image copyright Chris Long Image caption Chris Long, of Ellon, said he did not spot any puffins on his evening walk at the Bullers of Buchan, but the light looking inland from the clifftop path at sunset was "stunning"

Image copyright Chris McGregor Image caption Chris McGregor said it was good to be home in Anstruther for a family visit

Image copyright Frank Urban Image caption Stromness, Orkney, after a "wee shower" said Frank Urban of this picture

Image copyright Wayne Paxton Image caption Wayne Paxton photographed Lochgoilhead from the mountain The Steeple

Image copyright Morag Wilson Image caption Sunrise at the Fyrish Monument captured by Morag Wilson, from Culbokie

Image copyright Rosie Mackay Image caption Swans and cygnets on Mugdock Loch pictured by Rosie Mackay, from East Dunbartonshire

Image copyright Mervyn Rendall Image caption Mervyn Rendall sent in this sunset over the Orkney islands

