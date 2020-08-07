A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 31 July and 7 August. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs
Image copyright
Emma Steeples
Image caption
Emma Steeple's close encounter with a friendly, velvety nosed donkey at Portnhaven, Islay
Image copyright
Tony Sanderson
Image caption
An early morning walk led to the taking of this photograph at Cooper Park in Elgin by Tony Sanderson
Image copyright
Ursula Dante
Image caption
Ursula Dante's photograph of her dog Rudi on a beach near Prestwick
Image copyright
Neil McKellar
Image caption
Neil McKellar, from Motherwell, took this picture of a deer on a family visit to Carmichael Estate in Biggar
Image copyright
James Nangle
Image caption
A sleepy otter on Yell, Shetland, photographed by James Nangle
Image copyright
Colin Donaldson
Image caption
Brothers Simon and Colin Hood and their friend John Macgregor completing their final Munro, Spidean a' Choire Leith on Liathaich in Torridon, in a photo by Colin Donaldson
Image copyright
Megan Kirkaldy
Image caption
Cloud clings to Meall na Teanga in this image by Megan Kirkaldy, from Fort William, taken above Loch Lochay
Image copyright
Adam Dabrowski
Image caption
Fields of barley at Cleish, Kinross, photographed by Adam Dabrowski
Image copyright
John Johnstone
Image caption
A scene from John Johnstone's trip to the remote archipelago of St Kilda
Image copyright
Christine Scherer
Image caption
Fog cleared for Christine Scherer to take her photo at Glen Turret near Crieff
Image copyright
Helen Thom
Image caption
An image to sum up summertime in Scotland - glorious one minute then torrential rain the next - says Helen Thom who took her picture from South Queensferry
Image copyright
Sarah Begg
Image caption
Sarah Begg's son Angus enjoying some sunshine in Glen Roy in Lochaber
Image copyright
Rashida Nasim
Image caption
This plant pot pictured by Rashida Nasim in Cardross is far from bog standard
Image copyright
Steven Berry
Image caption
Steven Berry's dad Chuck salmon fishing on the River Tay as part of his 80th birthday celebrations
Image copyright
Martin Prince
Image caption
Luke Skywalkies: Martin Prince, from Dunfermline, wondered if this photo from his family's dog walker Helen shows a meeting of a Star Wars Jedi dogs council
Image copyright
Niall Fraser
Image caption
Niall Fraser, from Glasgow, captured this scene at Dunnottar Castle on the Aberdeenshire coast
Image copyright
Steve Smirthwaite
Image caption
Steve Smirthwaite's image looks down on a swimmer in the River Findhorn
Image copyright
Beth Cairns
Image caption
Beth Cairns, from Rutherglen, described the view from McCaig's Tower of Kerrera, Mull and Oban Bay as "spectacular"
Image copyright
Allison McMahon
Image caption
Glamis Castle in Angus pictured by Allison McMahon
Image copyright
Stephen Wells
Image caption
Stephen Wells and his daughter at Sgorr Tuath in Wester Ross
Image copyright
Colin Chisholm
Image caption
Colin Chisholm was rewarded with this view of The Kelpies on an early morning bike ride
Image copyright
Marie-Pierre Garroway
Image caption
Marie-Pierre Garroway took this image of the Falls of Clyde using a tripod and long exposure to achieve a "silky effect"
Image copyright
Elaine O'Reilly
Image caption
A field of lavender at Kinross in a picture taken by Elaine O'Reilly while on her first outing with her mum since the start of lockdown
Image copyright
Chris Long
Image caption
Chris Long, of Ellon, said he did not spot any puffins on his evening walk at the Bullers of Buchan, but the light looking inland from the clifftop path at sunset was "stunning"
Image copyright
Chris McGregor
Image caption
Chris McGregor said it was good to be home in Anstruther for a family visit
Image copyright
Frank Urban
Image caption
Stromness, Orkney, after a "wee shower" said Frank Urban of this picture
Image copyright
Wayne Paxton
Image caption
Wayne Paxton photographed Lochgoilhead from the mountain The Steeple
Image copyright
Morag Wilson
Image caption
Sunrise at the Fyrish Monument captured by Morag Wilson, from Culbokie
Image copyright
Rosie Mackay
Image caption
Swans and cygnets on Mugdock Loch pictured by Rosie Mackay, from East Dunbartonshire
Image copyright
Mervyn Rendall
Image caption
Mervyn Rendall sent in this sunset over the Orkney islands
