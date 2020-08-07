Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland 31 July - 7 August

  • 7 August 2020

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 31 July and 7 August. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Donkey Image copyright Emma Steeples
Image caption Emma Steeple's close encounter with a friendly, velvety nosed donkey at Portnhaven, Islay
Cooper Park, Elgin Image copyright Tony Sanderson
Image caption An early morning walk led to the taking of this photograph at Cooper Park in Elgin by Tony Sanderson
Dog at beach Image copyright Ursula Dante
Image caption Ursula Dante's photograph of her dog Rudi on a beach near Prestwick
Deer in flowers at Carmichael Estate Image copyright Neil McKellar
Image caption Neil McKellar, from Motherwell, took this picture of a deer on a family visit to Carmichael Estate in Biggar
Otter Image copyright James Nangle
Image caption A sleepy otter on Yell, Shetland, photographed by James Nangle
Munros completed Image copyright Colin Donaldson
Image caption Brothers Simon and Colin Hood and their friend John Macgregor completing their final Munro, Spidean a' Choire Leith on Liathaich in Torridon, in a photo by Colin Donaldson
Loch Lochy Munros Image copyright Megan Kirkaldy
Image caption Cloud clings to Meall na Teanga in this image by Megan Kirkaldy, from Fort William, taken above Loch Lochay
Fields of barley Image copyright Adam Dabrowski
Image caption Fields of barley at Cleish, Kinross, photographed by Adam Dabrowski
St Kilda Image copyright John Johnstone
Image caption A scene from John Johnstone's trip to the remote archipelago of St Kilda
Glen Turrett Image copyright Christine Scherer
Image caption Fog cleared for Christine Scherer to take her photo at Glen Turret near Crieff
Cloud Image copyright Helen Thom
Image caption An image to sum up summertime in Scotland - glorious one minute then torrential rain the next - says Helen Thom who took her picture from South Queensferry
Angus Image copyright Sarah Begg
Image caption Sarah Begg's son Angus enjoying some sunshine in Glen Roy in Lochaber
Plant pot Image copyright Rashida Nasim
Image caption This plant pot pictured by Rashida Nasim in Cardross is far from bog standard
Angler Image copyright Steven Berry
Image caption Steven Berry's dad Chuck salmon fishing on the River Tay as part of his 80th birthday celebrations
Wet dogs Image copyright Martin Prince
Image caption Luke Skywalkies: Martin Prince, from Dunfermline, wondered if this photo from his family's dog walker Helen shows a meeting of a Star Wars Jedi dogs council
Dunnottar Castle Image copyright Niall Fraser
Image caption Niall Fraser, from Glasgow, captured this scene at Dunnottar Castle on the Aberdeenshire coast
Swimmer in River Findhorn Image copyright Steve Smirthwaite
Image caption Steve Smirthwaite's image looks down on a swimmer in the River Findhorn
View from McCaig's Tower Image copyright Beth Cairns
Image caption Beth Cairns, from Rutherglen, described the view from McCaig's Tower of Kerrera, Mull and Oban Bay as "spectacular"
Glamis Castle Image copyright Allison McMahon
Image caption Glamis Castle in Angus pictured by Allison McMahon
Sgorr Tuath Image copyright Stephen Wells
Image caption Stephen Wells and his daughter at Sgorr Tuath in Wester Ross
The Kelpies Image copyright Colin Chisholm
Image caption Colin Chisholm was rewarded with this view of The Kelpies on an early morning bike ride
Falls of Clyde Image copyright Marie-Pierre Garroway
Image caption Marie-Pierre Garroway took this image of the Falls of Clyde using a tripod and long exposure to achieve a "silky effect"
Elaine O'Reilly Image copyright Elaine O'Reilly
Image caption A field of lavender at Kinross in a picture taken by Elaine O'Reilly while on her first outing with her mum since the start of lockdown
Bullers of Buchan Image copyright Chris Long
Image caption Chris Long, of Ellon, said he did not spot any puffins on his evening walk at the Bullers of Buchan, but the light looking inland from the clifftop path at sunset was "stunning"
Anstruther Image copyright Chris McGregor
Image caption Chris McGregor said it was good to be home in Anstruther for a family visit
Stromness, Orkney Image copyright Frank Urban
Image caption Stromness, Orkney, after a "wee shower" said Frank Urban of this picture
Lochgoilhead Image copyright Wayne Paxton
Image caption Wayne Paxton photographed Lochgoilhead from the mountain The Steeple
Fyrish Image copyright Morag Wilson
Image caption Sunrise at the Fyrish Monument captured by Morag Wilson, from Culbokie
Mugdock Loch Image copyright Rosie Mackay
Image caption Swans and cygnets on Mugdock Loch pictured by Rosie Mackay, from East Dunbartonshire
Sunset Image copyright Mervyn Rendall
Image caption Mervyn Rendall sent in this sunset over the Orkney islands

Conditions of use: If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's terms and conditions.

Please ensure that the photograph you send is your own and if you are submitting photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child featured (a grandparent, auntie or friend will not suffice).

In contributing to BBC News you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way, including in any media worldwide.

However, you will still own the copyright to everything you contribute to BBC News.

At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe the law.

You can find more information here.

Related Topics