Image caption Steve Carson is the new director of BBC Scotland

Steve Carson has been named as the new head of BBC Scotland, taking over from Donalda MacKinnon.

Mr Carson, who is currently head of multiplatform commissioning, will take over as director later in the year when Ms MacKinnon steps down.

Originally from Belfast, he began his career with the BBC before setting up an independent production company in Ireland.

He returned to the BBC in 2013 and took up his current role three years ago.

In his new position, he will be responsible for leading 1,100 BBC Scotland staff across 13 centres, producing content for a range of services for TV, radio and digital platforms.

The BBC's director-general Tony Hall said: "He brings with him a combination of excellence in programme making, leadership and the respect and trust of the staff.

"Steve set up the BBC Scotland channel brilliantly and I wish him every success in the future."

Ms MacKinnon said Mr Carson had been a key member of her executive team and she would work closely with him over the coming weeks to ensure a smooth handover.

Born and brought up in Northern Ireland where his late father Tom was a journalist on The Belfast Telegraph, Mr Carson graduated from Manchester University before joining the BBC in a variety of roles.

He moved from youth and entertainment features to become a producer/director on BBC current affairs programmes Newsnight, Spotlight and Panorama.

He returned to Ireland in 1997 and later established the independent production company, Mint Productions.

In February 2009, he was appointed as director of programmes at RTÉ Television.

In 2013, he re-joined the BBC as head of BBC Northern Ireland Productions.

He took up his current role in October 2017, launching the corporation's new TV channel, BBC Scotland, last year.

A former vice-president of the European Broadcasting Union's Television Committee and chair of the RTS Northern Ireland, he is married to broadcaster Miriam O'Callaghan.

He will take up his new role in the autumn.