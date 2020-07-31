Scotland

Scotland's papers: Tory leader quits 'out of the blue'

  • 31 July 2020
Image caption The Scotsman leads on the news that Jackson Carlaw has resigned as the leader of the Scottish Conservatives after only six months in the job.
Image caption The Press and Journal says the news came "out of the blue". On Thursday evening, Mr Carlaw told how he had come to the "painful conclusion" that he was not the best person to lead the case for Scotland remaining in the UK ahead of next year's Holyrood election.
Image caption The Herald reports that former Scotland Office minister Douglas Ross - who quit his ministerial post earlier this year over Dominic Cumming's trip to Durham - is being urged to stand for the leadership.
Image caption The National highlights Mr Carlaw's short tenure in the post. Mr Carlaw succeeded Ruth Davidson as the party's leader in February after previously acting as her deputy.
Image caption The Times front page says former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson is "set for a dramatic return". The paper says she has been lobbying colleagues to back a leadership bid from the MP for Moray Douglas Ross.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph reports that Ms Davidson will "stage a temporary comeback", representing the party during FMQs, until a new leader can be appointed.
Image caption The i front page says Mr Carlaw "reached a simple if painful conclusion" that he is not "the person best placed to lead" the party. The paper adds that its sources say some senior party figures were "deeply unhappy" with his performance.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail front page calls for the Scottish Conservatives to "pull yourselves together". The paper reports that some Tories feared "disaster" in the upcoming Holyrood election.
Image caption The Daily Express says Nicola Sturgeon has been rebuked by the UK statistics watchdog over her repeated claim that coronavirus rates in England are five times higher than Scotland. The paper calls the argument a "dodgy data storm", and says she has been accused of "misleading" the nation.
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News front page reports that Scotland's schools have been given the go-ahead to reopen from 11 August. It says, though, that pupils have been given "stern" rules on social distancing.
Image caption The Daily Record reports that sports stadia could reopen on 14 September for limited numbers of spectators, with physical distancing in place. It says football fans have been "celebrating" the announcement.
Image caption The Courier reports that businesses in Dundee have been short-changed by “utterly inexplicable” decisions about easing lockdown. The paper says the support for businesses is "not good enough", according to a business leader.
Image caption The Evening Telegraph reports on the case of former Boys' Brigade officer Colin Robertson who has been convicted of sexually abusing recruits of the youth organisation in Dundee.
Image caption According to the Glasgow Times, an unemployed man stored heroin worth nearly £6m in his flat - enough to supply the population of Glasgow. He will be sentenced next month.
Image caption The ITV programme I'm a Celebrity will return this winter, The Scottish Sun reports. The channel has promised to "move heaven and earth" to ensure the programme takes place. The announcement ends uncertainty over whether it would resume amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Image caption And the Daily Star claims the ghost of Inspector Morse is haunting the Emmerdale set. It says one of the cast has felt "the presence of acting legend John Thaw at the studios".

