Image copyright PA Media Image caption Mr Carlaw was only elected as the party's leader in February of this year

Jackson Carlaw has resigned as the leader of the Scottish Conservatives after only six months in the job.

Mr Carlaw said he did not believe he was the best person to lead the case for Scotland remaining in the United Kingdom.

And he said he had therefore decided to stand down with immediate effect.

Mr Carlaw succeeded Ruth Davidson as the party's leader in February after previously acting as her deputy.

He had also served as acting leader while Ms Davidson was off on maternity leave following the birth of her son, and after her resignation in August of last year.

In a statement, Mr Carlaw said he been "thinking hard" about his role as party leader over the summer months.

He added: "Nothing is more important to me than making the case for Scotland's place in the United Kingdom.

"I believe the Scottish Conservative and Unionist party is the most important voice in Scotland for setting out that positive argument. I am clear that nothing must get in the way of doing so.

"In the last few weeks, I have reached a simple if painful conclusion - that I am not, in the present circumstances, the person best placed to lead that case over these next vital months in Scottish politics prior to the Holyrood elections."

His resignation was announced just hours after Mr Carlaw faced First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in her weekly question session in the Scottish Parliament.