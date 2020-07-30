Image copyright Getty Images Image caption There has been an increase in the number of cases of coronavirus in Luxembourg

People travelling from Luxembourg will now have to quarantine for 14 days after arriving in Scotland.

The Scottish government said the move followed an increase in the number of cases of coronavirus in the country.

Luxembourg had previously been on a list of destinations exempt from self-isolation requirements.

The rule change, which will come into force at midnight, follows the decision to remove Spain from the list of exempt countries.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said the decision was based on the latest available data which "gives another clear indication that the virus is active and still spreading".

Mr Humza added: "We have always maintained that we are closely monitoring the pandemic situation in all countries and we will impose quarantine requirements as necessary in a bid to protect the public.

"This virus is showing a resurgence in areas and it should not be forgotten how deadly it remains. Our priority to is suppress the virus, prevent it from being transmitted and protecting public health."