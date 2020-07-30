Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The shielding group includes those who have had solid organ transplants, certain cancers and people with severe respiratory conditions.

Coronavirus shielding in Scotland will be paused from 1 August, the first minister has confirmed.

It follows Nicola Sturgeon's announcement last week that restrictions applying to those most at risk from Covid-19 would be eased.

People in the shielding category have been able to visit indoor shops and meet others inside since 24 July.

From Saturday, the group will be able to follow the same advice as the general population.

The pause means the children of those shielding will be able to go back to school from 11 August and adults can return to work.

But Ms Sturgeon told MSPs that Scottish government advice for everyone remained to work from home wherever possible.

'Huge relief'

She also said those who had been shielding should be "especially careful" about using face masks, hand hygiene and physical distancing.

The shielding group in Scotland are those who are considered to be at greatest risk of becoming seriously ill or dying if they become infected with Covid-19.

It includes those who have had solid organ transplants, certain cancers and people with severe respiratory conditions.

Ms Sturgeon said: "I know that the pause in shielding will be a huge relief to many, but I suspect it will also make you feel anxious.

"So please be assured that we are pausing shielding now because we believe it is safe to do so.

"However, if circumstances change, our advice will also change. We will continue to put your safety first."

The first minister added that she was "deeply grateful" to people in the shielding group for their "patience and sacrifice" over the last few months.