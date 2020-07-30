Image copyright PA Media Image caption Gyms in England reopened last weekend

Gyms and swimming pools in Scotland could be allowed to reopen on 14 September, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced.

She said it was hoped that indoor sports courts and stadia could also open on the same date.

Theatres and live music venues could also open on 14 September, along with soft play centres.

Ms Sturgeon said these were indicative dates and that gyms and pools might be able to open next month.

"I absolutely understand and share the desire to see these facilities open as quickly as possible," she said.

"However, the clinical advice I have is that because of the nature of these environments, they pose a particular risk and require a cautious approach."

The first minister said the opening date of 14 September for gyms and pools would be reviewed again in three weeks.

"If it is judged reasonable to do so, we will seek to accelerate this to the end of August."

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.