Scotland's schools have been given the go-ahead to reopen from 11 August. Some councils have opted for a phased return but all pupils are expected to be back in class full time by the 18th. So, how are Scotland's 32 councils making this happen?

Aberdeen City Council - Some pupils will return for "orientation days" on Wednesday 12, Thursday 13 and Friday 14 August prior to schools being fully reopen from Tuesday August 18 at the latest. Staff will be in from Monday 10 August.

Aberdeenshire Council - All children will return from Wednesday 12 August. Monday 10 and Tuesday 11 August will be staff in-service days.

Angus Council - All children to return to school full-time on Monday 17 August. The first week of term will be used to adjust and test out new routines. Schools will contact parents directly with arrangements for Wednesday 12, Thursday 13 and Friday 14 August.

Argyll and Bute Council - Pupils will return on Wednesday 12 August. 11 August will be an in-service day for staff.

Clackmannanshire Council - All children return to school full time from Wednesday 12 August. Monday 10 and Tuesday 11 August will be in-service days.

Dumfries and Galloway Council - Details TBC.

Dundee City Council - Dundee schools will reopen to pupils on a phased basis from Wednesday 12 August. Full-time lessons begin from Monday 17 August. Monday 10 and Tuesday 11 will be in service days for staff.

East Ayrshire Council - Schools will open from Wednesday 12 August with a "soft start". All pupils will return full-time on Monday 17 August.

East Dunbartonshire Council - Details TBC.

East Lothian Council - Pupils will return on Wednesday 12 August. Staff will return to school on Monday 10 August.

East Renfrewshire Council - Children return on Wednesday 12 August and staff will return on Monday 10 August for in-service days.

Edinburgh City Council - All pupils will return on Wednesday 12 August. Teaching staff have two in-service days Monday 10 and Tuesday 11.

Falkirk Council - Phased return for pupils from Wednesday 12 August. In-service days on Monday 10 August and Tuesday 11 August.

Fife Council - Nursery, primary aged children and special schools will return on Wednesday 12 August. Secondary school pupils will have a staggered return between Wednesday 12 and Friday 14 August. There will be a full return from Monday 17 August.

Glasgow City Council - Details TBC.

Highland Council - Pupils return Wednesday 12 August with staff returning for an in-service day on 11 August. Some schools such as Inverness Royal Academy, the largest in the region, are to have a staggered start after the holidays with not all students back to school at the same time.

Inverclyde Council - Details TBC.

Midlothian Council - Primary schools will return on Wednesday 12 August. Secondary schools will have returned full-time by 18 August at the very latest. Staff go back on 10 August.

Moray Council - All pupils will return on Wednesday 12 August. 10 and 11 August are in-service days.

North Ayrshire Council - Details TBC.

North Lanarkshire Council - Details TBC.

Orkney Islands Council - A phased return will begin on Wednesday 12 August, with all pupils in school on the 17 August.

Perth and Kinross Council - A phased return will begin on Wednesday 12 August with all pupils back full time from 17 August. 10 and 11 August are in-service days.

Renfrewshire Council - Pupils will return to school and nursery from Wednesday 12 August. Teachers and support staff will return from Monday 10 August. Full details will be issued to parents on Friday 31 July.

Scottish Borders Council - All young people will return on Tuesday 11 August following an in-service day on Monday 10 August. Separate arrangements are in place for Jedburgh Grammar Campus, as is normal with the opening of any new school, with these details being provided directly to parents.

Shetland Islands Council - Phased return of children into schools between Tuesday 11 August and Friday 14 August. Full details will be issued to parents on Friday 31 July.

South Ayrshire Council - Pupils return Wednesday 12 August but the first week, up to and including Friday 14 August, this will be a soft start. All pupils will be back full time from Monday 17 August. Staff will return on 11 August for an in-service day.

South Lanarkshire Council - Pupils will being returning on 13 August. All children will be back full-time by week two. 10 and 11 August are in-service days.

Stirling Council - Details TBC.

West Dunbartonshire Council - Phased return to begin Wednesday 12 August. All children will be in full time by Monday 17 August. 11 August will be an in-service day.

West Lothian Council - Phased return from Wednesday 12, with all pupils in Friday 14 August onwards. Schools may stagger daily start and finish times to reduce congestion at the school gates, and individual schools will be in touch to confirm local arrangements for this and other services such as breakfast clubs. Tuesday 11 August will be in-service day.

Western Isles Council - Details TBC.