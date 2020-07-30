More people killed on Scotland’s roads

Image copyright Getty Images

There has been an increase in the number of people killed on Scotland's roads.

Official figures reveal that 168 people were killed in reported road accidents in 2019 - seven more than the previous year.

In 2019, there were 5,686 accidents in which someone was killed or injured - 12% fewer than in 2018.

Despite the rise in deaths, the number of casualties fell by 10% between 2018 and 2019 - from 8,424 to 7,594.

Transport Scotland said this was the lowest number since records began in 1950.

Death among cyclists

The provisional statistics showed 2,001 people were seriously injured, though changes in the way figures are recorded mean this cannot be directly compared to previous years.

The number of child casualties fell by 1% to 759, including two fatalities, and 196 who were seriously injured.

Deaths among cyclists rose by two to eight, while pedestrian fatalities rose by 12 to 48.

The figures mean Scotland is on track to meet national targets for reducing casualties by 2020.

Despite the rise in 2019, the number of people killed has reduced by 42% from the baseline years between 2004 and 2008, with the target being 40%.

On average, there were two children killed each year between 2017 and 2019, a reduction of 85% from the baseline. The target is for a 50% reduction.

'No comfort'

Noting a fall in the overall number of casualties, the report said: "There was a total of 7,594 road casualties reported in 2019.

"This is 830 or 10% fewer than 2018 and the lowest number of casualties since annual records began in 1950."

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said: "Sadly, it remains the case that from this lower total number of casualties, more people have died on Scotland's roads compared to last year.

"While we are on track to exceed our reduction target for fatal collisions, I know that this offers no comfort to the friends and family of those who have tragically lost their lives."

He said the Scottish government would begin a consultation later this year on a new road safety "framework" for the next decade, which will have a renewed focus on pedestrians and cyclists.