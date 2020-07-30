Scotland

Scotland's papers: Schools return and Maddie search

  • 30 July 2020
Image caption The Herald leads on the expected announcement that Scottish schools will return full-time next month. It reports that routine Covid testing will not be part of the plan.
Image caption The continuing investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann is reported in many papers, including the Daily Record. It covers the search of cellar used by a German suspect in the case, whose name is not being reported in full by the BBC.
Image caption The Scottish Sun covers the investigation too and says that, in addition to the cellar, an allotment is being excavated.
Image caption The latest threat of coronavirus is reported in the Scottish Daily Express. It says the Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised to fight the disease "on all fronts".
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail has its own take on the proposed Scottish legislation to tackle hate crime. It says leaders of the Catholic church fear the bible could fall foul of the law.
Image caption The period of isolation required of people showing Covid symptoms is covered by The Times. It says this could be part of the response to fears that parts of the UK could see further coronavirus outbreaks on the scale currently affecting Spain.
Image caption The economic consequences of measures to control Covid make the lead story for the Telegraph. It blames decisions taken by the Scottish government for the loss of jobs at major employers.
Image caption The National reports calls by leading Scottish Conservatives for the first minister's coronavirus briefings to be no longer broadcast. But it claims they have been left "red-faced" by plans for the prime minister to give regular broadcast briefings of his own.
Image caption An operation by vigilantes to catch a "predator" communicating with a 14-year-old girl is reported in the Evening Express.
Image caption An apparent accident in Methil, in which a 20-year-old man fell from a balcony, is reported in the Fife edition of the Courier. It says the man is fighting for his life.
Image caption The Glasgow Times covers a "pub brawl" which resulted in a man's skull being fractured and a police officer being injured.

