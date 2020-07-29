Scottish museums confirm reopening dates

Image copyright Stewart Attwood Image caption A technician prepares an exhibition at the National Museum of Scotland

The reopening dates for three of Scotland's major museums have been confirmed.

The National Museum of Scotland, the National Museum of Flight and the National Museum of Rural Life will open their doors again in August.

The museums have been closed for five months because of the Covid pandemic.

The reopening of the National War Museum, which is located inside Edinburgh Castle, will be announced at a later date.

This will be to tie in with the opening of the other internal spaces at the castle.

The reopening dates are:

National Museum of Flight - Wednesday 5 August, open from 10:00 - 17:00

National Museum of Rural Life - Wednesday 12 August, open from 10:00 - 17:00

National Museum of Scotland - Wednesday 19 August, open from 10:30 - 16:30

Visitors will notice new measures to protect against coronavirus, including pre-booked entry, extra cleaning, "sneeze screens", hand-sanitising stations and one-way systems.

Image copyright Getty Images

There will be a more limited offering on display initially, and with "high-touch" areas, while spaces where physical distancing cannot be maintained will remain closed.

Shops and cafés will also reopen, but will not accept cash.

'Safety is paramount'

Dr Chris Breward, of National Museums Scotland, said: "Nothing compares with that exhilarating feeling which comes from encountering real objects in our unique buildings.

"The safety of our staff and visitors is paramount and everyone can feel confident that we have been working incredibly hard across all of our sites to ensure their visit will be both safe and enjoyable.

"Things may feel a little different when you visit, but we are still here, your much-loved museums, with a few additional measures to keep you safe."

Image copyright Stewart Attwood

Image copyright Stewart Attwood

Online booking for free tickets to the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh reopens on 14 August. The reopening of galleries will be phased, with the entrance hall and level one galleries opening first. Further floors will reopen in due course.

National Museum of Flight, which is in East Lothian, will take online bookings from 31 July. Entry will be free to the airfield and Concorde hangar between 5 and 16 August. Paid entry will resume on 17 August with the opening of additional hangars.

Online booking for the National Museum of Rural Life in East Kilbride returns on 7 August. The farmhouse will remain closed but visitors can still see the museum and farm.