Scotland's papers: Spain quarantine 'shambles' and museums crisis

  • 27 July 2020
Image caption The Scotsman says Nicola Sturgeon is "under fire" for re-imposing a 14-day quarantine on travellers returning from Spain, just two days after lifting the restrictions.
Image caption The first minister is under pressure to justify her "shambolic" decision after her "U-turn" on air bridges, the Daily Telegraph says.
Image caption The Times reports that hundreds of thousands of Britons have been rushing to cancel foreign holidays amid warnings the Spain quarantine could cause the collapse of overseas travel this summer.
Image caption The i newspaper also leads with the Spanish quarantine story, saying a "defiant" UK government is insisting it was the right thing to do despite pleas from the Spanish foreign minister to relax measures for the islands.
Image caption "Spain in the neck" is the headline on the front page of the Daily Record, the paper saying that "furious Scots" have "slammed" the decision to axe quarantine-free travel to Spain.
Image caption The Daily Express reports that the quarantine was imposed after an "alarming Covid-19 spike" in Europe.
Image caption Museums are in crisis as Glasgow Life faces a "£38m black hole", according to The Herald.
Image caption The National says "pathetic" unionists have made a fresh complaint about the first minister's coronavirus briefings, the paper reporting that Labour told the BBC to end the broadcasts as the virus figures were so low.
Image caption A "bombshell book" has exposed the "bitter rift" between Harry and Meghan and the rest of the Royal Family, the Daily Mail says.
Image caption The Sun also calls the biography of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a "bombshell", the paper saying Prince Charles has been "crushed" by the book.
Image caption The Daily Star says TV star Kate Garraway and her children were "left terrified" after their car tyre blew on a motorway.
Image caption The US whisky tax is a "jobs killer" for the spirits industry, reports the Press and Journal.
Image caption The Courier says a Fife hairdresser is facing a "public backlash" for refusing to enforce the use of face masks and claiming Covid-19 is a hoax.
Image caption The Evening Telegraph has a special report on mental health focusing on the death of a teenager who took his own life after his brother was murdered.
Image caption The Evening Express says there is anger after autumn flights were axed by a holiday operator.
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News reports that residents are threatening to take the city council to court over a "roads proposal".
Image caption The Glasgow Times says a "serial pervert" from Partick has been found with 1,600 indecent images.

