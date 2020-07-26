Image copyright PA Media

A further four people in Scotland have tested positive for coronavirus but the country has now recorded no deaths for 10 days in a row.

Latest Scottish government figures bring the total number of confirmed cases to 18,551.

They also showed that 267 people with a confirmed case of the disease are currently in hospital, two of them in intensive care.

The total number of deaths of people who have tested positive remains 2,491.

On Wednesday, the weekly National Record of Scotland report said the virus had been registered as a confirmed or suspected cause on 4,193 death certificates.

The four new cases were all recorded by NHS Greater Glasgow.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: "Very relieved to report yet another day in Scotland with no deaths of people who had tested positive for COVID. The 4 new positive cases (0.2% of people newly tested) will be looked at closely and followed up through Test & Protect. Please keep following all the #FACTS advice."

The figures were published as the Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf told BBC Scotland the reintroduction of quarantine for travellers from Spain would cause disappointment but was necessary.