A further 27 people in Scotland have tested positive for coronavirus but the country has now recorded no deaths for nine days in a row.

Latest Scottish government figures bring the total number of confirmed cases to 18,547.

They also showed that 270 people with a confirmed case of the disease are currently in hospital, two of them in intensive care.

The total number of deaths of people who have tested positive remains 2,491.

On Wednesday, the weekly National Record of Scotland report said the virus had been registered as a confirmed or suspected cause on 4,193 death certificates.

Nine of the new positive cases were recorded by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde while eight were detected by NHS Lanarkshire.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is due to provide an update on lockdown easing in the Scottish Parliament on Thursday.

But the country's national clinical director said it was unlikely that any major changes would be announced.

Prof Jason Leitch told BBC Radio Scotland's Off The Ball: "We don't think we will be moving into phase four. We think we will be extending phase three."

Earlier this week, the first minister revealed the proportion of people who had been screened and tested positive across the country.

The figure reported on Saturday was 0.7%, an increase of 0.3% from the day before, when 22 people had tested positive for Covid-19.

The latest statistics continue to show a suppression of the virus, which will need to be maintained if the Scottish government is to give the go-ahead for schools to return on 11 August.

Education Secretary John Swinney has said that the return of pupils to classrooms will only happen if the numbers continue to stay at low levels and a final decision is set to take place at the end of next week.

Data released on Friday shows there was believed to be just 500 infectious people in Scotland as of 17 July.

Statistics published on Saturday also show that 10 new cases were recorded in Scottish care homes on Thursday.